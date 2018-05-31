Logo

Residents with leasehold homes say they were 'misled' by developer

PUBLISHED: 09:16 27 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:16 27 February 2020

Paul Brown, 48, lives on phase one of Bluebell Meadow in Bradwell. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Paul Brown, 48, lives on phase one of Bluebell Meadow in Bradwell. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Archant

Customers who say they were mis-sold homes through contentious leasehold agreements are demanding the housebuilder gives them freeholds.

An entrance to Bluebell Meadow in Bradwell. Picture: Daniel Hickey.An entrance to Bluebell Meadow in Bradwell. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

They say developer Persimmon Homes assured them all dwellings on Bluebell Meadow - an estate in Bradwell - would be leasehold but that the firm later sold freehold properties.

Residents on leasehold contracts pay out £150 annually in ground rent, reviewed every 10 years, while the leases last for 999 years. For freehold they own it outright.

Paul Brown, 49, who has lived on the estate since December 2016, says the impact of buying a leasehold property was "not fully explained".

"We were always told the whole site would be leasehold, whereas every phase apart from phase one is freehold," he says.

Brandon Lewis, MP for Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYBrandon Lewis, MP for Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

One consequence is the difficulty of selling such a property, he says.

"If you want to sell your house it makes it hard because some banks will not give a mortgage for a leasehold house."

You may also want to watch:

Mike Merrill, 40, who moved to Bluebell Meadow almost four years ago, considers the situation "bizarre".

"On phase one all the properties are leasehold and phase two and three are on exactly the same piece of land and by the same developer but are all freehold," he says.

"I can physically touch a property from my rear garden that is on phase two which is freehold whereas mine is leasehold, which is crazy.

"If I knew phase two was going to be freehold, I would have hung on," he says.

A spokesman for Persimmon Homes Anglia has said the company sells a mixture of both leasehold and freehold properties and that customers are "informed at purchase what type of property they are buying".

Brandon Lewis, MP for Great Yarmouth and former housing minister, calls the practice of selling houses with "unnecessary" leasehold contracts "unscrupulous".

"That's why the Government has taken action and is continuing with a raft of measures intended to restrict this practice and strengthen the positions of owners of leasehold properties," he said.

Last September Persimmon's CEO David Jenkinson wrote a letter to Mr Lewis, dismissing allegations the residents were mis-sold their homes.

Persimmon came under pressure last year to scrap all of its leasehold contracts following an out-of-court settlement over alleged mis-selling at a development in Cardiff.

Most Read

Person dies at Norwich Railway Station

A person has died at Norwich Station. Picture: Dan Grimmer

REVEALED: Maps show route for dualled A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton . Pic: Highways England.

List of Norfolk villages set to receive fast broadband revealed

County Broadband urges Norfolk villages to join Hyperfast full-fibre network. Picture: County Broadband

Councillors enjoy luxury hotel at your expense - weeks before revealing budget savings

Breckland Council spent more than �1,000 on a luxury away day in swanky hotel, Congham Hall Hotel, for its leadership, while it planned �4m of budget savings. Picture: Ian Burt/Congham Hall Hotel

Norwich cafe set to close after seven years

Wild Thyme will close in July after seven years. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Most Read

Person dies at Norwich Railway Station

A person has died at Norwich Station. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Fish and chip closed due to coronavirus advice

Lam’s Fish and Chip Shop in North Walsham. Picture: Google StreetView

Owners of world-famous Grosvenor Fish Bar to sell up and move abroad

Christian Motta with fish and chips from his Grosvenor Fish Bar. He and his partner are now selling the business. Pic: Archant

Tributes after sudden death of ‘extraordinary’ school leader

Brooklands Short Stay School in Gorleston. Pic: Google Street View.

Vision for £500m light railway connecting 24 towns and villages is revealed

The Docklands Light Railway. The proposed north Norfolk light railway could look something like this. Picture: Au Morandarte

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich cafe set to close after seven years

Wild Thyme will close in July after seven years. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Councillors enjoy luxury hotel at your expense - weeks before revealing budget savings

Breckland Council spent more than �1,000 on a luxury away day in swanky hotel, Congham Hall Hotel, for its leadership, while it planned �4m of budget savings. Picture: Ian Burt/Congham Hall Hotel

Person dies at Norwich Railway Station

A person has died at Norwich Station. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Holiday park investors who lost millions targeted by scammers

Dream Lodge was promoted by TV presenter Melissa Porter before it collapsed. Photo: Dream Lodge Group

Discover behind the scenes of town’s heritage centre

Discover Downham Market is situated in the old fire station on Priory Road, Photo: Emily Prince
Drive 24