Overgrown land near railway station could be turned into large care complex

Drawing of what the new care home on Nelson Road in Diss could look like. Picture: RM Architects RM Architects

An overgrown plot of land could be redeveloped into a large care apartment complex.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Nelson Road with the site of the proposed new care home to the left, as seen from Diss Station. Picture: Simon Parkin Nelson Road with the site of the proposed new care home to the left, as seen from Diss Station. Picture: Simon Parkin

The application for the private development on Nelson Road, Diss, near the railway station, has been submitted to South Norfolk Council by Wymondham-based EACH Retirement Housing.

If approved a bungalow on the 2.89-hectare site would be demolished and a care centre including 77 apartments and outdoor and indoor communal areas and just under 40 parking spaces would be built.

The communal areas would include a café, small shop and bar for residents as well as a hair salon, treatment area and restaurant. Ten full-time staff would be employed.

Each one and two-bedroom apartment would have its own kitchen, shower or wet room and front door.

They would be available for people who need some regular care but want to live independently and are able to do so.

MORE: Revamped £2.7m care home to help cope with rise in dementia cases



The design and access statement said: “The proposed housing differs from a care home in that residents do not require continual care and can live completely independent lives. With lower staffing requirements, the service charges for residents are much lower. This form of housing is generally seen as having great advantages for residents.”

You may also want to watch:

It added: “The current and increasing growth in the numbers of older people in the UK is much discussed but less well known is the fact that specialist housing, designed to meet the needs of this fast-growing group only meets about 5pc of the current need. Care home numbers, rather alarmingly, have reduced by 6pc over the last three years.

“A report by Kingsbury Hill Fox which forms part of this application sets out in detail the level of need both nationally and in south Norfolk and the very low level of current provision in the area.

“An important aspect of extra care housing is that larger developments are beneficial for residents with lower staff costs and better facilities.”

The building would be three storeys high in some places and there would be no need for the public to walk through the complex.

A minibus would take residents into the centre of Diss which is fairly far away from the site, according to the plans.

Diss Town Council has recommended the plan is approved.