See inside £290,000 Norwich penthouse with balcony views across the city

A Norwich penthouse has come on the market with William H Brown for £290,000. Photo: William H Brown William H Brown

A two bedroom top-floor penthouse near Norwich city centre has come on the market.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A Norwich penthouse has come on the market with William H Brown for £290,000. Photo: William H Brown A Norwich penthouse has come on the market with William H Brown for £290,000. Photo: William H Brown

The property, which is located in Bertram Way, features a south-facing balcony overlooking the city and is in easy walking distance of the train station.

Entrance is through a communal lobby, and the layout includes a lounge/kitchen with double glazed patio doors to the balcony, a master bedroom with loft access and an ensuite with a shower.

A Norwich penthouse has come on the market with William H Brown for £290,000. Photo: William H Brown A Norwich penthouse has come on the market with William H Brown for £290,000. Photo: William H Brown

It also has a second bedroom, and its own allocated parking space.

The guide price is £290,000 and the tenure is leasehold.

A Norwich penthouse has come on the market with William H Brown for £290,000. Photo: William H Brown A Norwich penthouse has come on the market with William H Brown for £290,000. Photo: William H Brown

For more information call William H Brown on 01603950033.

A Norwich penthouse has come on the market with William H Brown for £290,000. Photo: William H Brown A Norwich penthouse has come on the market with William H Brown for £290,000. Photo: William H Brown

A Norwich penthouse has come on the market with William H Brown for £290,000. Photo: William H Brown A Norwich penthouse has come on the market with William H Brown for £290,000. Photo: William H Brown

A Norwich penthouse has come on the market with William H Brown for £290,000. Photo: William H Brown A Norwich penthouse has come on the market with William H Brown for £290,000. Photo: William H Brown

A Norwich penthouse has come on the market with William H Brown for £290,000. Photo: William H Brown A Norwich penthouse has come on the market with William H Brown for £290,000. Photo: William H Brown

A Norwich penthouse has come on the market with William H Brown for £290,000. Photo: William H Brown A Norwich penthouse has come on the market with William H Brown for £290,000. Photo: William H Brown

A Norwich penthouse has come on the market with William H Brown for £290,000. Photo: William H Brown A Norwich penthouse has come on the market with William H Brown for £290,000. Photo: William H Brown