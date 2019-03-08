Award-winning housebuilder invites buyers to open day this weekend

This weekend, a popular housebuilder in East Anglia is inviting buyers to attend an exclusive open day to find out more about its Part Exchange offers available on two new developments in Norfolk.

Bennett Homes is holding an open day on Saturday, September 28 from 10am-5pm at its Milestones and Woodlands developments at Poringland and Old Costessey - with a special focus on Part Exchange opportunities.

Milestones offers three and four-bedroom homes to suit first-time buyers and growing families. All have a highly distinctive appearance, with striking contemporary features and thermally-efficient aluminium windows, while some incorporate zinc roofs and natural cedar cladding.

Part Exchange is available on selected plots and buyers are invited to come along to discuss what is on offer with the Bennett Homes team.

All Bennett Homes have been architect-designed for today's lifestyles, with a superior specification which includes the latest energy efficiency features, open plan living spaces and kitchens with high quality integrated appliances. The modern materials selected also deliver longevity and sustainability.

Buyers can choose from a range of homes, with several styles featuring bedrooms and bathrooms spread over the top two floors. Each one has its own enclosed rear garden and open green areas give a spacious feel to the development.

Dawn Urry, sales and marketing manager at Bennett Homes said: "We hope this open day will attract buyers who are looking to move but haven't yet sold their own property and could benefit from our Part Exchange scheme.

"Milestones in particular offers an innovative design. These highly contemporary homes incorporate distinctive features and materials and are ideal for today's lifestyles. We hope that this, combined with the attractive and convenient location with easy access to towns and cities across East Anglia, will enhance the appeal of Milestones to buyers."

Poringland is just four miles from the historic centre of Norwich, with its wealth of cultural activities, nightlife and shopping. The village has a good range of local facilities including doctors' surgeries, supermarket, pubs, and social activities around the village hall, as well as Poringland Primary School and Framingham Earl High School within one mile and both rated Ofsted 'Good'.

There's a frequent bus service between Poringland and Norwich and the A11 is ten minutes away, providing fast connections to Cambridge, Stansted Airport and London.

With its selection of four and five-bedroom homes, Woodlands combines the best of both worlds, enjoying a lovely rural location with all the employment and cultural benefits of being close to the city.

For further information, contact Bennett Homes by calling 07970 285649 or visiting their website at www.bennett-homes.co.uk