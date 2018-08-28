Logo

Enjoy contemporary family living in a sought-after Norfolk location

PUBLISHED: 13:18 11 January 2019

A house in Bennett Homes' Woodlands development. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

A house in Bennett Homes' Woodlands development. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Bennett Homes is a family-run building company offering a range of four and five bedroom homes in a popular, convenient location.

A master bedroom in the Woodlands development. Picture: Bennett HomesA master bedroom in the Woodlands development. Picture: Bennett Homes

An award-winning family-run building company is offering a range of four- and five-bedroom homes on its popular Woodlands development in Old Costessey – in a convenient location just five miles from the centre of Norwich and close to the Norfolk & Norwich Hospital and University of East Anglia.

Bennett Homes has a selection of four-bedroom homes, as well as two five-bedroom properties. All are traditionally built and perfect for growing families, with spacious interiors, garages and gardens. A number are ready for occupation, with others in the pipeline for 2019.

Each home is highly specified with a range of features within the purchase price, including contemporary kitchens with integrated Bosch appliances. “Green” features such as air source heat pumps, underfloor heating to the ground floor and solar thermal panels have been installed in selected properties.

The interior layouts reflect today’s lifestyles, with open-plan kitchen/dining areas, built-in storage, master bedrooms with ensuite in addition to a family bathroom and fibre broadband to the premises, bringing high speed internet connection directly into the home.

Kitchen diner in a property on the Woodlands development. Picture: Bennett HomesKitchen diner in a property on the Woodlands development. Picture: Bennett Homes

Located on the edge of Old Costessey, Woodlands backs on to Carr’s Hill Wood and incorporates a protected wildlife zone, ecology corridor, open green space and children’s play area. Costessey Golf Club is a short distance away.

Nearby is New Costessey, with a range of local shops, a medical centre and community centre, out-of-town superstores and five local schools including Costessey Infant and Junior Schools, Ofsted-rated “Good”, and Ormiston Victory Academy, Ofsted-rated “Outstanding”.

Dawn Urry, sales and marketing manager at Bennett Homes, says: “Our range of four- and five-bedroom homes is designed for contemporary living, in a convenient location close to Norwich. Buyers appreciate the ‘green’ features, as well as the open-plan living spaces, built-in storage and the latest communications technology.”

Bennett Homes has been building high-quality homes across East Anglia for more than 70 years and, in 2016, was named House Builder of the Year for the fourth time by the National Federation of Builders.

Prices start from £319,995 for a four-bedroom home, rising to £474,995 and £529,995 for the five-bedroom homes.

To make an appointment at the show home (open Thursday to Monday 10am-5pm), call Les Walsh on 07970 285649, and for general enquiries, call 01284 766507 or visit www.bennett-homes.co.uk.

