See inside this Gothic country house for sale for £2m on the Norfolk Suffolk border

This five bedroom house in Scole, on the Norfolk-Suffolk border, is for sale for offers in excess of £2m. Picture: Pymm & Co Archant

A Grade II listed country house set in approximately 14.5 acres is up for sale in Scole near Diss.

Belmont Grange dates back to 1850 and is surrounded by acres of parkland-style grounds, along with two cottages and a flat that each offer great potential for an additional income.

The property is on the market with Pymm & Co for £2,000,000 and although it has been meticulously modernised over the years, it still retains much of its original architecture, with Gothic-style feature arched windows and doorways and impressive ceiling mouldings.

This is particularly evident in the main reception hall, where there is also a striking marble feature fireplace with a woodburning stove and a fine staircase that leads to both the first floor and the cellar.

The reception rooms include a drawing room and dining room, both with impressive ceiling heights, and a kitchen with four-oven Aga and beautiful granite work surfaces. The windows and French doors in this room are also particularly large, offering plenty of light.

Upstairs you will find a spacious master suite that offers lovely views over the gardens and grounds, and a large en suite bathroom with double basin, large bath and shower. The bathroom also has its own private balcony overlooking the garden.

All windows and doors have working shutters and upstairs, in addition to the five bedrooms and three bath/shower rooms, there is a charming library area. The property also benefits from a lift from the ground to the first floor.

As well as the main house, Belmont Grange comes with two cottages and a flat, all of which are finished to a high specification, with Fibre To The Premises (FTTP) broadband and currently let on shorthold tenancies, providing rental income in excess of £25,000 a year. Due to their location within the grounds, they have little impact on the main house.

Cottage one has two bedrooms and two bath and shower rooms, along with a large open plan living area. Cottage two has two bedrooms, a bathroom, sitting room, kitchen and downstairs cloakroom.

The Loft was originally the granary but is now a one-bedroom flat with a large open plan kitchen and living area and a bathroom. Above it, there is a studio.

Planning permission also exists to convert one of the property’s other outbuildings into an additional two-bedroom cottage with games room.

The parkland for Belmont Grange is mostly to the south and west of the house and would be ideal for equestrian use.

Formal gardens can be found to the east, and there is also a walled garden, which is mainly laid to lawn, with a historic crinkle crankle wall and a network of paths and flowerbeds.

For more information about Belmont Grange, please contact Pymm & Co on 01603 950060.

