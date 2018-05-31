See inside this gorgeous £695,000 family home on the north Norfolk coast

Beechwood in West Runton is on the market for £695,000. Picture: Strutt & Parker Archant

There’s a country, almost cabin-like feel to Beechwood, this attractive four-bedroom property in north Norfolk.

The property is on the market with Strutt & Parker at a guide price of £695,000 and is situated on a prestigious no-through road on the outskirts of West Runton. It is in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and on the edge of National Trust woodland.

The house was built in 1985 by the current owner and features brick and flint walls under a pantile roof. The property has been beautifully maintained over the years, with several later structural additions only adding to the wonderful accommodation it offers.

A lovely open-plan kitchen/breakfast room sits at the heart of the property and it is an impressive and sociable space with characterful stone floors, a central kitchen island, Corian work surfaces and a good range of integrated appliances. Triple sliding doors also provide easy access to the garden terrace, creating a seamless transition to bring the outside in.

From the kitchen there is a lovely dining room with wooden herringbone parquet flooring and an exposed brick wall. This also leads into a second large reception room with wood-burning fireplace.

The downstairs is completed by a study – although this could be converted into a further bedroom, if required, and would be particularly well-suited to multi-generational living – and a large cloakroom which could be easily converted into a downstairs shower room.

On the first floor you will find the large master bedroom, which enjoys lovely views over the rear garden and a spacious en suite shower room, as well as three further double bedrooms and a separate family bathroom.

Outside, the property is approached through electric gates on to a gravel driveway, where there is plenty of off-road parking. The driveway is bordered by shrubs and some magnificent, well-established trees.

To the rear, the gardens are mostly laid to lawn with further shrub and hedge borders.

For more information about this property, please contact Strutt & Parker on 01603 617431.

