Gallery

Take a look inside this thatched cottage on sale for £700,000 in a popular village on the Norfolk Broads

Beech Cottage, Salhouse, is currently on the market with Property Ladder for £700,000. Picture: Property Ladder Archant

Thatched properties are synonymous with the Norfolk Broads and this property in Salhouse, with its extensive range of period features, characterful charm and lovely countryside views, is certainly no different.

The property has been carefully extended by its current owners and has created a well-balanced and good-sized family home. Picture: Property Ladder The property has been carefully extended by its current owners and has created a well-balanced and good-sized family home. Picture: Property Ladder

Nestled in just over half an acre of land, Beech Cottage is currently on the market with Property Ladder at a guide price of £700,000. Over the years, it has been greatly improved by its current owners, including a sizeable extension in 2007. The result is a well-balanced, family-sized home that still retains its heritage.

Flexible living accommodation is a defining characteristic of the property, which has an entrance hall, dining room, utility room, cloakroom and large kitchen/breakfast room on the ground floor. Among the most charming rooms in the house is the lounge, also on this floor, which has a low-beamed ceiling and large inglenook fireplace. There is also a separate snug, which would make an ideal TV room, and a modest study. The heart of the home, however, is easily the spacious kitchen/breakfast room, which features areas of exposed brickwork, timber beams and impressive skylights. This, combined with oak and tiled floors, creates a cosy, country-style property that is well-proportioned for the whole family to enjoy.

Upstairs, an impressive first-floor landing, with exposed brickwork and beams, leads on to five good-sized bedrooms. The master bedroom is set in the older part of the house, and features exposed beams and a side-facing window. It also offers access to an ensuite bathroom with three-piece suite. Four further bedrooms have access to a large and luxurious family bathroom, with oval freestanding bath and separate shower.

Outside, the property is fronted by a large gravelled driveway which offers off-road parking for a number of vehicles. An attached double garage provides further parking or, alternatively, could be used as storage.

Beech Cottage, Salhouse, offers stunning country-style interiors. Picture: Property Ladder Beech Cottage, Salhouse, offers stunning country-style interiors. Picture: Property Ladder

To the rear of the house there is a large patio area. An expansive lawn, which is enclosed by a mixture of trees and fencing, backs on to neighbouring fields and offers lovely countryside views.

Thanks to its fantastic location in the heart of Salhouse, Beech Cottage enjoys a number of amenities on its doorstep including a public house/restaurant, shops, cafe and primary school.

Contact Property Ladder on 01603 666006 for more information.

The property includes a number of distinctive period features including exposed beams. Picture: Property Ladder The property includes a number of distinctive period features including exposed beams. Picture: Property Ladder

Beech Cottage, Salhouse, is currently on the market with Property Ladder for a guide price of £700,000. Picture: Property Ladder Beech Cottage, Salhouse, is currently on the market with Property Ladder for a guide price of £700,000. Picture: Property Ladder

Beech Cottage, Salhouse, is a well-balanced family home with lots of character. Picture: Property Ladder Beech Cottage, Salhouse, is a well-balanced family home with lots of character. Picture: Property Ladder

You may also want to watch:

Beech Cottage, Salhouse, is on the market with Property Ladder. Picture: Property Ladder Beech Cottage, Salhouse, is on the market with Property Ladder. Picture: Property Ladder

A large country-style kitchen leads on to a separate dining area. Picture: Property Ladder A large country-style kitchen leads on to a separate dining area. Picture: Property Ladder