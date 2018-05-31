Logo

Work starts on new retirement community

PUBLISHED: 14:26 25 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:26 25 February 2020

McCarthy & Stone ground breaking at Gosford Road in Beccles. Pictured from left Simon Whittred site manager, Andrea Carr Mayor of Beccles and Colin Brand site manager. Photo: Mark Bullimore

Work has begun to transform a former ironworks site into a state-of-the-art retirement community.

An aerial view of where the retirement community will be built on the former Ingate Ironworks site in Beccles. Photo: McCarthy and StoneAn aerial view of where the retirement community will be built on the former Ingate Ironworks site in Beccles. Photo: McCarthy and Stone

Developers have started construction work on building more than 20 bungalows and 55 apartments on the former Ingate Ironworks site in Gosford Road, Beccles.

The Mayor of Beccles, Andrea Carr, was part of a special ground-breaking ceremony last week at McCarthy and Stone's latest retirement living development.

Mrs Carr joined McCarthy and Stone's area sales manager, Andrea Shaw, to mark the start of construction and look at the development plans, which will help meet a need for accommodation for older people locally.

McCarthy and Stone - the UK's leading developer of retirement communities - showcased plans for the vacant brownfield site at a drop-in public exhibition in October 2018.

The new development will comprise a mix of 23 one, two and three bedroom bungalows and two coach houses, exclusively for those aged 55 and over.

These properties will be available to reserve in April 2020, with the first occupations expected in October this year.

The new development will also feature 55 one and two bedroom apartments, which will be available to reserve from September, with the first homeowners collecting the keys in April next year.

Mrs Carr said: "It was a pleasure to visit the site of McCarthy and Stone's new development in Beccles to mark the start of construction.

"It was a good opportunity to meet the site manager and hear first-hand about the developer's newest retirement community, which will help to meet the housing needs of retirees in Beccles and the surrounding areas."

The development includes a comprehensive security system - with camera entry and security lighting - along with maintenance of the landscaped gardens and bungalows.

Samantha Watkins, regional sales and marketing director for McCarthy and Stone, added: "We are delighted Mrs Carr was able to take the time to visit our Beccles site.

"McCarthy and Stone is committed to designing flexible homes which allow people to make the most of their retirement years, so it was great to be able to showcase the plans for some of the high quality bungalows that will eventually be available at this new development in Beccles."

Those interested in registering their interest in retirement living at McCarthy and Stone's forthcoming Beccles development should visit www.mccarthyandstone.co.uk

