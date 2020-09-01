Bathrooms: Make a (colour) splash!

Instagram influencer Susan, who runs the handle @myedwardianhouse, enlisted the help of NBK to help redesign her bathroom. Picture: @myedwardianhouse Archant

Rebecca MacNaughton speaks to Rachel Harris from NBK Norwich Bathrooms & Kitchens to find out the best tips and tricks to help add colour to your bathroom – and it’s easier than you might think!

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You can even add a pop of colour with a sink or a bath. Picture: Matthew Usher/NBK You can even add a pop of colour with a sink or a bath. Picture: Matthew Usher/NBK

The bathroom is the interior space you KNOW you need, but it’s rarely the one you think of when considering a new lick of paint – in fact, it’s often the last on the list. Instead, most of us choose function over style, mixing a practical white suite with easy-to-clean tiles and the occasional plant.

These days, however, there really is no need to compromise - here are three of the best ways to add colour to your bathroom to help you create a sanctuary-like space to rival your favourite spa.

MAKE A STATEMENT

Rachel Harris at NBK says that there are so many tile options available these days, it's easy to add colour. Picture: Matthew Usher/NBK Rachel Harris at NBK says that there are so many tile options available these days, it's easy to add colour. Picture: Matthew Usher/NBK

“Wall tiles are the perfect way to bring colour into any bathroom, as long as you’re happy to commit to the colour of your choice long-term,” says Rachel Harris, director of NBK Norwich Bathrooms & Kitchens, based at Heigham Street in the city centre (www.n-b-k.co.uk).

“There’s such a wide variety available today, making it almost impossible to find a texture or colour that you won’t fall in love with.” NBK works with Tile and Stone and CTD for its installation projects, and you can see a range of their tiles displayed in NBK’s showrooms in Norwich and Diss.

If you’re not quite ready to take the plunge with tiling, you could use less permanent decorating solutions, such as paint or wallpaper, to create a feature wall.

Adding colourful furniture can not only brighten up a bathroom but provide useful, hidden-away storage solutions, too. Picture: Matthew Usher/NBK Adding colourful furniture can not only brighten up a bathroom but provide useful, hidden-away storage solutions, too. Picture: Matthew Usher/NBK

FULLY FURNISHED

“If you’d rather keep your walls neutral then furniture is the best way to include colour in your bathroom,” says Rachel. “Woodstock-Calypso has a vast selection of styles and colours for their fitted furniture and not only does it add colour, but it also provides you with great storage!”

You could also make a statement with a colourful, eye-catching bath – either by buying one new (we love the traditional shape from Cast Iron Bath Company, painted in a selection of Farrow & Ball colours, www.castironbath.co.uk) or by doing it yourself. Acrylic, polyurethane or epoxy-based paint are recommended for a more durable finish, and you shouldn’t afraid to go bold – just don’t forget to take the rust off first!

THE FINISHING TOUCHES

Of course there are easier, less costly ways to add some colour to your space, says Rachel. “Plants are a wonderful way to do this and with artificial house plants becoming increasingly popular, why not take advantage and choose something bright to bring your room to life? Wall art is also another way to do this and can act as a great feature, too.”

Towels, bath mats, soap dishes and more can also help you to add colour and a sense of playfulness.

“Local Instagram influence and NBK customer Susan, also known as @myedwardianhouse, has used coloured tiles beautifully in her two Burlington bathrooms and even has a pink bath to complete the look!” says Rachel.

You can follow her on Instagram for more home inspiration and if you’d like more bathroom and kitchen inspiration, along with hints and tips, you can follow @nbathroomskitchens too.