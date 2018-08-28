Feature walls make a splash in the bathroom

Logo

PUBLISHED: 12:09 29 January 2019

A patterned tile on one wall adds immediate interest to a bathroom Picture: Matthew Usher

A patterned tile on one wall adds immediate interest to a bathroom Picture: Matthew Usher

Move over bland and let’s have some fun in the bathroom, it’s makeover time for the wettest room in the house, and feature walls are where it’s at.

There are several options when it comes to choosing which wall to use as your feature wall - behind the shower is a popular one Picture: Matthew UsherThere are several options when it comes to choosing which wall to use as your feature wall - behind the shower is a popular one Picture: Matthew Usher

Pale pinks, greens, yellows or plain whites and creams were traditionally the bathroom shades we used to brighten up what is mostly a purely functional room. But as bathrooms become increasingly stylish and interesting, with different style suites, lighting, storage solutions and accessories, the ‘keep it fresh and bright’ rulebook has been washed away.

Now while some homeowners are experimenting with dark and cosy jewel shades in the smallest bathrooms and cloakrooms, others are adding an eye-catching feature wall.

Rachel Harris, brand and marketing manager at NBK | Norwich Bathrooms & Kitchens, says highlighting one wall in a bathroom - an idea taken from interior trends in other rooms in the house - is an increasingly popular trend which began about 18 months ago.

“Since then they’ve become even more popular. The feature wall has taken over from the traditional border tile design,” she says.

Another option when it comes to placement is behind the sink, especially if you have a Another option when it comes to placement is behind the sink, especially if you have a "his and hers" set up Picture: Matthew Usher

Any wall is suitable too, so take your pick, says Rachel.

“Ideally you want to choose the wall with the least amount of items on it. However, there really is no right or wrong, it’s personal preference.

“Some people like it to be directly ahead of them when they enter the room, others prefer to use the shower wall or the area behind the basin. Every bathroom is unique and I think it comes down to finding what works best for you and your room.“

Once you’ve decided a feature wall will be fun, choose your feature style, with the emphasis on contrast.

“A feature wall consists of a contrasting decorative tile, whether this is with bold colour or detailed design. The main idea is that it’s different, it stands out,” says Rachel.

Keep the other walls simple, she says, choosing a plain tile or paint colour as this ensures the feature wall is highlighted.

Don’t feel left out if your modern home has lightweight internal walls rather than block walls; tiles can still be hung on modern walls, says Rachel.

“It all comes down to knowledge. Choosing the right products, using the correct techniques ... tools, adhesive etc. Any tile can be fitted to any wall, it’s just knowing what and how,” she adds.

