Refused plans for 22 homes in Salhouse could still go ahead

The proposed site for 22 new homes off Norwich Road in Salhouse. Photo: Google Archant

Plans for 22 new homes in Salhouse could still go ahead despite being refused by the council.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Henry Cator, Sara Cator and Aubrey Buxton sought permission last year to build the properties on land adjacent to Barn Piece Close off Norwich Road.

But in October, Broadland District Council turned down the proposals, claiming the homes would be located outside of the settlement limit and that the site was not allocated for development.

According to Broadland’s planning website, the applicants have now appealed the decision, meaning a planning inspector will decide whether or not to allow the scheme.

The applicants have been contacted for comment.

Refusing the plans last year, Broadland said the site’s proposed access road was “contrived” in its form and was not a natural extension of the existing development.

It said the road would also impact the root areas of protected oak trees.