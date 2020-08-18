Bid for 67 homes at gateway to seaside village
PUBLISHED: 16:51 18 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:51 18 August 2020
A bid to build homes on a wedge of land would create a “village green” gateway for a seaside community.
Lowestoft-based Badger Buidling claims its proposal for bungalows and houses would be an opportunity to create a “character” gateway to Scratby.
Planning documents submitted to Great Yarmouth Borough Council reveal the developer is looking to build 28 bungalows and 39 houses on land along Scratby Road, formerly a fruit growing and pick-your-own field.
Some 13 properties will be “affordable”.
They say six people responded to a consultation which saw 30 leaflets delivered.
Concerns raised included the effect on the “quiet” village, capacity at schools and the doctors’ surgery, as well as the ability of sewerage and infrastructure to cope.
Two responses were in general support.
Plans show homes overlooking a central green and a “character village green” alongide the A149.
Councillor Geoff Freeman whose Great Yarmouth Borough Council ward includes the site said the plans were “worthy of good consideration.”
They supercede a previous application for 19 homes on the same site which was approved.
People have until September 5 to have their say.
Find the plans online here.
