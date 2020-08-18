Logo

Bid for 67 homes at gateway to seaside village

PUBLISHED: 16:51 18 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:51 18 August 2020

Badger Building wants to build 67 homes in Scratby. Part of the plot already has permission for 19 homes under a separate bid Picture: Google Maps

Badger Building wants to build 67 homes in Scratby. Part of the plot already has permission for 19 homes under a separate bid Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A bid to build homes on a wedge of land would create a “village green” gateway for a seaside community.

Lowestoft-based Badger Buidling claims its proposal for bungalows and houses would be an opportunity to create a “character” gateway to Scratby.

Planning documents submitted to Great Yarmouth Borough Council reveal the developer is looking to build 28 bungalows and 39 houses on land along Scratby Road, formerly a fruit growing and pick-your-own field.

Some 13 properties will be “affordable”.

They say six people responded to a consultation which saw 30 leaflets delivered.

You may also want to watch:

Concerns raised included the effect on the “quiet” village, capacity at schools and the doctors’ surgery, as well as the ability of sewerage and infrastructure to cope.

MORE: Villages ‘swamped’ by multiple building bids for over 400 homes

Two responses were in general support.

Plans show homes overlooking a central green and a “character village green” alongide the A149.

Councillor Geoff Freeman whose Great Yarmouth Borough Council ward includes the site said the plans were “worthy of good consideration.”

They supercede a previous application for 19 homes on the same site which was approved.

People have until September 5 to have their say.

Find the plans online here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Prince Charles moving farming focus to Norfolk

Prince Charles pictured with his eldest son Prince William (right) at Home Farm, Gloucestershire. Clarence House has confirmed the prince will not be renewing his lease on the land and will concentrate on farming in Norfolk Picture: Chris Ison/PA Wire

Husband not told wife had tested positive for Covid-19 until she died

Bob Harvey and his wife Ermitas, who died from Covid-19 in April. Picture: Bob Harvey

What you need to know about the newly-released government grants

The second round of self-employed support has been released today. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Farm shop’s £250,000 expansion after 25-fold lockdown sales growth

Fielding Cottage at Honingham is investing £250,000 in a new farm shop building after its takings grew 25 times larger during lockdown. Pictured: Owner Sam Steggles outsde the original 'Goat Shed'. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Norwich City transfer rumours: Negotiations under way for West Ham striker

Jordan Hugill in action against Norwich City during his time at Preston Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Lidl and 240 houses bid prompts traffic ‘chaos’ concerns

A rough outline of the proposed development site for 240 houses and a LIDL supermarket south of Links Road between Gorleston and Hopton. Picture: Google Maps.

‘It was up to my thigh’: Yet more heavy rain causes homes to be evacuated

Heavy rain has caused roads and houses to flood in the Watton area. Picture: Submitted

Parts of region hit by 160mm of rain in one day - a quarter of an average year’s downfall

Heavy rain in Sheringham Picture: Twitter/@TeddytheBearCat

Police try to find cyclist who ‘spat on car and assaulted driver’

Suffolk Police have appealed for help to trace this cyclist after an incident in Corton. PHOTO: Suffolk Police

New £325 a night suite opens in coaching inn – with £8,000 bath tub

Iain Wilson, pictured at the Ffolkes Arms. Pic: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Husband not told wife had tested positive for Covid-19 until she died

Bob Harvey and his wife Ermitas, who died from Covid-19 in April. Picture: Bob Harvey

Norwich City transfer rumours: Negotiations under way for West Ham striker

Jordan Hugill in action against Norwich City during his time at Preston Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

UK’s most endangered bat species discovered in south Norfolk village

Red listed endangered bat species the Barbastelle. Photo: John Black

Meet Dylan the dentist rabbit - helping children through their check-ups

Therapy rabbit Dylan for children to cuddle if nervous at the dentists at NR2 Dentist Norwich, 117 Unthank Road. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

PROFILE: Training with ‘unpredictable’ Messi has given City newboy tools for success in England

Xavi Quintilla has joined Norwich City on loan from Villarreal Picture: Norwich City FC