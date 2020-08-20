Gallery

See inside this ‘astonishing’ eco-friendly home for sale in north Norfolk

The Glass House in Holt is on the market for £1.495m. Picture: Savills Archant

An award-winning eco-friendly home has come up for sale in Holt for £1,495,000.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Glass House in Holt is on the market for £1.495m. Picture: Savills The Glass House in Holt is on the market for £1.495m. Picture: Savills

Aptly named thanks to its large windows and light-filled rooms, The Glass House in Holt is a one-of-a-kind family home. And it’s award-winning too, having scooped the prize for Best Individual Home in the East of England LABC Awards.

It was put up for sale and sold with Brown & Co last year but has now returned to the market with Savills for £1,495,000. It is described by selling agent Ben Rivett as an “astonishing house to find in the town” – open-plan, light, spacious and eco-friendly, and all set within one acre of well-kept grounds.

Inside, the home features a Roundhouse kitchen with high-spec appliances – including those by Gaggenau and Miele – a whole-house ventilation system and stunning architectural features, including bi-fold doors, an eye-catching helical staircase and an impressive glass balcony.

Accommodation is set over three floors, with the lower floor acting as a self-contained basement apartment. Here, luxury is key as it features a bedroom with en suite shower room as well as a spacious family room and a private cinema.

The Glass House in Holt is on the market for £1.495m. Picture: Savills The Glass House in Holt is on the market for £1.495m. Picture: Savills

On the ground floor, there is a spectacular open-plan living area, which includes the state-of-the-art kitchen as well as a dining area and access to the home’s large south-facing balcony.

The master bedroom can be found on the first floor and is complete with a dressing room, shower room and private balcony. Two further bedrooms are also accessed on this floor, as well as a family bathroom.

Outside, the property is approached from the north over a gravelled drive. There is a large parking and turning area, as well as a garage.

The extensive grounds have been landscaped and are easy to maintain. The house itself is nestled into the side of a former chalk pit and the result is an undulating, multi-level garden space offering a great deal of privacy.

The Glass House in Holt is on the market for £1.495m. Picture: Savills The Glass House in Holt is on the market for £1.495m. Picture: Savills

For more information, please contact Savills on 01603 229256.

PROPERTY FACTS

The Glass House, Holt

The Glass House in Holt is on the market for £1.495m. Picture: Savills The Glass House in Holt is on the market for £1.495m. Picture: Savills

Price: £1,495,000

Savills, 01603 229256, www.savills.com

The Glass House in Holt is on the market for £1.495m. Picture: Savills The Glass House in Holt is on the market for £1.495m. Picture: Savills

The Glass House in Holt is on the market for £1.495m. Picture: Savills The Glass House in Holt is on the market for £1.495m. Picture: Savills

The Glass House in Holt is on the market for £1.495m. Picture: Savills The Glass House in Holt is on the market for £1.495m. Picture: Savills

The Glass House in Holt is on the market for £1.495m. Picture: Savills The Glass House in Holt is on the market for £1.495m. Picture: Savills

You may also want to watch:

The Glass House in Holt is on the market for £1.495m. Picture: Savills The Glass House in Holt is on the market for £1.495m. Picture: Savills

The Glass House in Holt is on the market for £1.495m. Picture: Savills The Glass House in Holt is on the market for £1.495m. Picture: Savills