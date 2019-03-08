Fire-ravaged town centre shop to be auctioned off

A popular pet food and garden centre devastated by a fire is due to be auctioned off next week.

The former Bartram's pet food and garden store in Beccles - a Grade ll listed building - is being marketed by Auction House East Anglia.

In June 2015, firefighters from Norfolk and Suffolk spent just over three hours battling the flames after fire swept through the roof of the building in New Market.

The store was forced to close and new owners carried out extensive improvement works on the property at the heart of the busy market town.

But it has remained empty ever since - and now it is due to be sold at auction on Wednesday, September 11 with a minimum guide price of £200,000 to £250,000 (plus fees) on a freehold tenure,

According to the property description from the auctioneers, ahead of the sale at Dunston Hall Hotel on the outskirts of Norwich, it states: "Vacant town centre shop and upper floors with consent for residential conversion.

"The building used to trade for many years as a pet food and garden centre but following a fire in 2015 the property has been unoccupied.

"The property has, however, since been re-roofed and consent has been gained for the conversion of the upper two floors into a three bedroom duplex apartment.

"The upper floors have been stripped ready for conversion and plans have been drawn up for accommodation that would include three bedrooms (two en-suite), lounge, kitchen, family bathroom and an external staircase providing self-contained access to the rear of the building."

According to the auctioneers, "there is potential to create a highly productive investment property or purchasers might consider refurbishment and future resale of the shop and flat."

With the commercial auction due to take place at 11am on September 9, the auction house website states: "Full planning permission was granted on June 30, 2017 with alterations approved September 12, 2018.

"Listed Building Consent was granted December 1, 2018."

