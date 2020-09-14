Almost 1000 people tune into live online property auction – but which properties sold?

Auction House East Anglia raised nearly £7m from its fifth auction of the year, which took place on Wednesday, September 9.

The company offered 55 lots, with 41 finding buyers giving a 75pc success rate. The auction had 128 registered bidders with 93 internet bidders and 35 telephone bidders. On the day nearly a thousand people watched the auction live on the website.

Robert Hurst, chartered surveyor and auction manager said: “Our highly successful livestream auctions behind closed doors, with remote bidding via internet, telephone and proxy continue to impress. We achieved some impressive results and those sellers who were sensible in setting realistic expectations were rewarded. The success of our auction is in no small part due to the global reach of our live stream auctions. The tools we have at our disposal to reach sellers and bidders is far and wide with bidders throughout the country and abroad.

“The hard work and commitment of the Auction House staff throughout the ongoing pandemic has paid off with the success that has been achieved.”

The highest price paid for a lot was on Marine Parade in Gorleston which sold for £595,000. The property is a four-bedroom detached house over looking the sea front with fine views and sold to a telephone bidder.

Other results include: A timber workshop/store next to Sainsbury’s off Yarmouth Road in Norwich sold for £35,000.

On behalf of a public sector body, a Grade II listed four-bedroom semi detached house with off road parking requiring modernisation on Victoria Street in Norwich sold for £419,000 to a telephone bidder.

A mid-terrace property arranged as three self-contained flats in need of updating on Clarence Road in Norwich sold for £212,000 to an internet bidder.

A two-bedroom mid-terrace house requiring refurbishment off Bull Close Road in Norwich sold for £133,000 to an internet bidder.

A let first-floor one-bedroom flat producing £625 pcm (£7,500 pa) on Duke Street in Norwich sold for £100,000. Another let first-floor one-bedroom flat producing £595 pcm (£7,140 pa) with a garage and parking space on the same street sold for £117,000.

A detached four-bedroom house on Earlham Road in Norwich sold for £382,000.

A let first-floor flat producing £695 pcm (£8,340 pa) at Chapelfield Gardens off Coburg Street in Norwich sold for £150,000 to an internet bidder.

A three-bedroom mid-terrace house requiring improvement with off road parking on Old Palace Road in Norwich sold for £156,000 to an internet bidder.

A two-bedroom end terrace house requiring improvement on Bath Avenue in Dereham sold for £141,000 to an internet bidder.

On behalf of a housing association, a three-bedroom semi- detached house requiring modernisation off Harleston Road in Rushall sold for £158,000 to an internet bidder.

On behalf of executors, a detached three-bedroom bungalow requiring updating off Low Road in Forncett St Peter sold for £224,000 to a proxy bidder.

Another executors sale comprising a two-bedroom mid- terrace cottage requiring refurbishment off Strumpshaw Road in Brundall sold for £152,000 to a proxy bidder.

A shop with permission to convert the rear into two flats on High Street in Caister-On-Sea sold for £70,000.

A four-bedroom hall entrance terrace house requiring updating on North Denes Road in Great Yarmouth sold for £150,000.

On behalf of a housing association, a three-bedroom end terrace house requiring improvement on Lorne Road in Lowestoft sold for £95,000.

On behalf of a property company, a single building plot with outline planning permission for a one and a half storey detached dwelling off Rectory Road in Wortham sold for £75,000 to a telephone bidder.

A ground floor two-bedroom flat in good decorative order off Kent Square in Great Yarmouth sold for £61,000.

A two-bedroom flat requiring modernisation at Chiltern Court, Belstead Avenue in Ipswich sold for £55,000.

A first-floor two-bedroom flat requiring improvement on High Street in Leiston sold for £71,500.

A garage workshop and showroom site off Livermere Road in Troston near Bury St Edmunds sold for £202,000.

A part non-standard construction three-bedroom detached bungalow on Centre Vale in Dersingham sold for £206,000.

A detached two-bedroom house in need of modernisation at The Stitch in Friday Bridge sold for £140,500.

A three-bedroom mid-terrace house in need of modernisation on Town Street in Upwell sold for £105,000.

A vacant two-bedroom end terrace house at West Street Gardens in Stamford sold for £165,000.

A detached three-bedroom bungalow on Waltham Walk in Eye near Peterborough sold for £210,000.

A six-bedroom end terrace house of multiple occupation let producing around £26,000 pa on Tennyson Road in Kings Lynn sold for £208,000.

A let three-bedroom semi-detached house producing £750 pcm (£9,000 pa) off Elm High Road in Wisbech sold for £120,000. Another two let properties on the street let at the same rent also sold for £120,000 each.

The next auction will be on October 21. If you have land or property to be sold, call 01603 505100 or visit auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia.