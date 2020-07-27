Record number of bidders raise £7.5m in online property auction – but which properties sold?

Meadowlea in Scarning near Dereham sold for £302,000. Picture: Auction House East Anglia Archant

It was busy for the team at Auction House East Anglia last week, as 86pc of its properties sold in its online auction and a record number of bidders tuned in to watch the livestream.

Auctioneer Bryan Baxter conducting the online auction over livestream. Picture: Auction House East Anglia Auctioneer Bryan Baxter conducting the online auction over livestream. Picture: Auction House East Anglia

The company offered 49 lots, with 42 finding buyers. Prior to the auction, 1,515 individuals had downloaded legal packs in preparation for the sale. The auction had 218 registered bidders with 154 internet bidders and 64 telephone bidders and, on the day, 1,053 people watched the auction live on the website.

Robert Hurst, chartered surveyor and auction manager said: “We felt it was only responsible and safe to continue with our live stream auction behind closed doors with remote bidding via internet, telephone and proxy. We achieved some fantastic results and those sellers who were sensible in setting realistic expectations were rewarded.

“We found that parcels of land and rural properties did particularly well. It was amazing to see the high levels of interest on almost every lot. It goes to show that the pent up demand during lockdown is now being released into the market.

“The success of our auction is in no small part due to the global reach of our livestream auctions. The tools we have at our disposal to reach sellers and bidders is far and wide with bidders as far away as Taiwan.”

The highest price paid for a lot was Aylsham Garden Centre which sold for £720,000. The site off Norwich Road comprises around 10,000 sq/ft of buildings, large car park and three bedroom manager’s bungalow set in three acres and sold to an internet bidder.

Other results included:

n A third of an acre of amenity land off Bulls Green Road in Toft Monks sold for £49,000 to a internet bidder.

A barn at Pulham Market sold for £220,000. Picture: Auction House East Anglia A barn at Pulham Market sold for £220,000. Picture: Auction House East Anglia

n A 0.28 acre parcel of amenity land off Hoe Road in Longham sold for £36,000.

n A barn set in nearly half an acre with planning permission to convert into a three-bedroom house off Clay Lane in Braiseworth near Eye sold for £130,000 to an internet bidder.

n Another barn with permission to convert set in nearly two acres off Common Road in Pulham Market sold for £230,000 to a telephone bidder.

n On instruction of executors a Victorian semi-detached house that has been in the same family for around 90 years requiring modernisation on Catton Grove Road in Norwich sold for £160,000 to an internet bidder.

n A commercial investment comprising a garage and repair centre let at £28,000 pa on Dereham Road in Norwich sold for £330,000 to a telephone bidder.

n Bacon House on Colegate in Norwich comprising a freehold ground rent investment producing £34,000 per annum, on a 0.36 acre site comprising a range of residential and commercial properties, sold for £700,000 to an internet bidder.

n A three-bedroom detached chalet requiring updating on Sandhole Lane in Little Plumstead sold for £200,000 to a proxy bidder.

n A detached three-bedroom chalet bungalow off Buxton Road in Spixworth sold for £280,500 to a telephone bidder.

Bacon House sold for £700,000. Picture: Auction House East Anglia Bacon House sold for £700,000. Picture: Auction House East Anglia

n A four-bedroom detached bungalow set in nearly half an acre requiring updating on Bears Lane in Hingham sold for £305,000.

n A semi-detached cottage requiring complete refurbishment at Scarning Fen sold for £123,500.

n An unfinished building project comprising a modern four-bedroom detached bungalow set in 0.6 of an acre at Podmore near Scarning sold for £253,000. The adjoining two- bedroom cottage set in 2.8 acres sold for £302,000.

n On behalf of executors a three- bedroom semi-detached house requiting refurbishment on Orchard Close in North Elmham sold for £152,500.

n A vacant two-storey shop on Bevan Street East in Lowestoft sold for £65,000.

n On behalf of executors a three- bedroom terrace requiring structural repair on Albemarle Road in Gorleston sold for £104,250.

n A three-bedroom end terrace house requiring complete modernisation and remedial repair on Spurgeon Score in Lowestoft sold for £72,000 to an internet bidder.

n A four-bedroom end terrace house on St Nicholas Road in Great Yarmouth sold for £72,000 to an internet bidder.

n A two-bedroom terrace house requiring modernisation on Dagless Way in March sold for £120,000.

n A second floor one-bedroom flat on Sleaford Road in Boston sold for £38,500 to a telephone bidder.

n A two-bedroom semi-detached house in need of updating on Banks Road in Biggleswade sold for £185,000.

n A detached four-bedroom bungalow in need of work on St Pauls Close in Gorefield sold for £161,000 to an internet bidder.

n A detached chalet in need of modernisation on Orchard Close in Morton near Bourne sold for £176,000.

n A three-bedroom detached bungalow on Strachan Close in Heacham sold for £221,000.

n A three-bedroom semi-detached house requiring modernisation on Park Road in Hunstanton sold for £237,000 to an internet bidder.

n A Grade II listed three storey town house converted into two flats on St Mary’s Street in Ely sold for £308,000 to an internet bidder.

n A barn with planning permission to convert into a house set in a third of an acre on Wallington Road in Runcton Holme sold for £210,000.

n A three-bedroom semi-detached house on Chalk Lane in Sutton Bridge sold for £98,000.

n A timber framed detached bungalow subject to a regulated tenancy producing £6,480 pa on Cliff Road in Waldringfield sold for £140,000 to a telephone bidder.

n A two storey town centre shop on Tacket Street in Ipswich sold for £166,000 to a telephone bidder.

n A Victorian two-bedroom semi detached house on Bond Street in Ipswich sold for £125,000 to an internet bidder.

n A detached chalet set in an acre of land on Leiston Road in Middleton sold for £447,500.

n A Victorian former lodge cottage requiring renovation set in half an acre of grounds off Chevington Road in Horringer sold for £190,000.

n A detached bungalow requiring improvement on Shaftesbury Avenue in March sold for £113,000.

Robert Hurst added: “The hard work and commitment of the Auction House staff throughout this difficult lockdown period has been awe inspiring and the hard work has paid off with the success that has been achieved.”

