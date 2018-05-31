Auction house offers free virtual tours as it prepares to host online sale

Auction House East Anglia is amalgamating its three in-room sales into one virtual sale.

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Auction House East Anglia has moved its three April sales online and is offering Facebook users free virtual tours.

Bryan will host a virtual tour on Facebook Live of this property, 93 Montgomery Avenue, on Thursday, April 9 at 11am.

Our lives have changed dramatically over the last few weeks, with strict social distancing measures put in place and an even bigger shift towards communicating and working online.

One of the areas most affected by the changes has been the property market, an industry which, up until now, has relied on face-to-face contact, physical property viewings and, for some people, in-room auctions.

But Auction House East Anglia, based at Newmarket Road in Norwich, is determined that recent events won’t get in the way of its spring sale, due to take place later this month.

The team has decided to combine its three in-room auctions, which usually take place in Norwich, King’s Lynn and Ipswich, into one online sale, starting at 11am on Wednesday, April 15, with bidding opening 24 hours in advance. And, to drum up interest, auctioneer Bryan Baxter has been offering free virtual tours on Facebook Live.

The videos, which are regularly streamed on Auction House East Anglia’s Facebook page, show Bryan and other auctioneers across the region taking viewers around vacant houses from the comfort of their own living room - just as you might do in a real property viewing.

“The videos allow interaction with interested parties and the opportunity for people to ask questions,” says Bryan. “In fact – we would encourage this!

12 Ranworth Road will go under the hammer in the virtual sale. See inside it during Bryan's virtual tour tomorrow, Wednesday April 8 at 10am.

“People have already been watching the videos live and, this week, we have published a full schedule of virtual tours which will be shown on our Facebook page.”

Among the properties on offer will be a three-bedroom end terrace house at Ranworth Road, Norwich. It is listed at a starting bid of £130,000 and features a large plot and gas central heating, as well as plenty of opportunity to extend and modernise. Bryan will be doing a Facebook Live video for the property on Wednesday, April 8 at 10am.

On Thursday, April 9 at 11am Bryan will also be doing a tour of a two-bedroom end terrace at Montgomery Avenue, Lowestoft, which will also go under the virtual hammer in the April sale. It is listed at a guide price of £90,000 and although it includes a modern kitchen and bathroom, it is also in need of some improvement throughout.

Other virtual tours taking place on the Auction House East Anglia Facebook page include:

6 Rolleston Close, Norwich – Wednesday, April 8, 10.30am

204 Jex Road, Norwich – Wednesday, April 8, 11am

The auction will start at 11am on Wednesday, April 15, with bidding opening 24 hours in advance.

68 Caddow Road, Norwich – Wednesday, April 8, 11.30am

147 London Road North, Lowestoft – Thursday, April 9, 10am

34 High Street, Kessingland, Lowestoft – Thursday, April 9, 11.30am

To comply with social distancing rules, Bryan and the team are only able to offer live virtual tours of vacant properties in the catalogue – although you can still find out plenty of other information from their website including full legal packs. An e-catalogue is available on Auction House East Anglia’s website, and you can also email the team at norwich@auctionhouse.co.uk to ask questions or join the regular mailing list. Some of the properties also feature a pre-recorded video tour.

When it comes to the online auction, Bryan says that the process itself is simple. “Bidding in the online auction will be similar to eBay. Once registered, you will be able to set your maximum bid and you will be notified when the lot is being offered – the process is very straight forward and our staff can help you through the process.

“All our lots in our auction on Wednesday, April 15 are on an unconditional basis, where the fall of the virtual gavel effects an exchange of contracts between the buyer and seller. You can find out more information about online auctions on our Auction House UK YouTube channel, and on Thursday, April 9 I will also be holding a Q&A session on Facebook Live at 2pm, covering the process of bidding online.”

As well as offering an online alternative to a traditional in-room sale, Auction House East Anglia has implemented a number of other changes in recent weeks. Staff are now working from home, conducting online meetings with colleagues and clients and offering extended completion dates on lots coming up for sale to ensure those needing finance can be accommodated.

To find out more, visit the Auction House East Anglia website at www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia.