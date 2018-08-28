New plans for 85 more homes in Swanton Morley

Swanton Morley village sign. Photo: Angela Sharpe Copy: Elaine Maslin For: EDP2 Archant pics © 2009 (01603) 772434 Archant © 2009

The developer behind controversial proposals to build 255 new homes in Dereham has submitted an application to build 85 properties in the nearby village of Swanton Morley.

The homes would be built on land south of Rectory Road, with the plans to develop 4.9 hectares of agricultural field put forward by developers Hopkins Homes.

The application seeks full planning permission for the residential development of 85 homes, 21 of which would be affordable houses.

Hopkins Homes has recently completed a 52-home development to the south east of the site and has previously, through associated company Hopkins & Moore, developed a smaller site at the south-western end of the village.

In the design and access statement prepared by the developer, it says: “Hopkins Homes Ltd has established an enviable reputation for developing well designed high quality award winning residential development that harmonises and adds interest to its local context.

“The company has considerable experience of development in this district and has succeeded in delivering developments which respect and improve neighbourhoods and add to local distinctiveness.”

The proposals also include the construction of new vehicular and pedestrian access into the site from the eastern end of the Rectory Road site, as well as 216 spaces for cars to park and a further 85 spaces for cycles.

4421 sqm is also allocated for associated public open space.

Hopkins Homes is currently actively developing another 20 developments across East Anglia.

The statement also says: “The fundamental intention of the design process is to ensure that the development proposed relates to and actively enhances the character and appearance of this part of the village, without any detrimental impacts upon the wider, more rural landscape beyond to the west and north.”

The vast majority of the homes would be two-storey “as to respond positively to the physical characteristics of the site, whilst minimising the impacts on existing amenities enjoyed by the occupants of neighbouring properties.”

The plans will go to Breckland Council’s planning committee at a later date.