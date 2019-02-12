Logo

Is this the most expensive house for sale in Norfolk?

PUBLISHED: 17:39 14 February 2019

The property offers far-reaching views of the Brancaster saltmarshes and exquisite Italianate-style gardens

The property offers far-reaching views of the Brancaster saltmarshes and exquisite Italianate-style gardens

Strutt and Parker

Appletree House in Brancaster is once again up for sale at a guide price of £4million.

Appletree House is for sale at a guide price of �4million with Strutt and Parker and SowerbysAppletree House is for sale at a guide price of �4million with Strutt and Parker and Sowerbys

The house is on the market with Strutt and Parker and Sowerby’s and is believed to be one of the most expensive in Norfolk, with huge picture windows offering panoramic views of the coast and exquisite, Italianite-style gardens.

Dating back to the 1920s, the property was originally the work of Colonel Jack Lesley and his wife Margo and was designed to be used as a coastal home and entertaining space. At that time it is believed to have included the impressive five-bedroom main house, as well as two cottages and a Dutch barn or folly.

Today, the entire property has been refurbished and features underfloor heating on the ground floor, as well as a sizeable kitchen/breakfast room, dining room, library and drawing room with triple bay windows.

Upstairs there are four double bedrooms and a master suite which boasts an impressive ensuite bathroom and walk-in dressing room. The second bedroom also has its own ensuite and both of these rooms open out on to a substantial roof terrace, offering far-reaching views over Brancaster’s famous saltmarshes.

Inside, the house offers unparalleled views of Brancaster's famous saltmarshesInside, the house offers unparalleled views of Brancaster's famous saltmarshes

The Folly has been converted into a self-contained, three-bedroom home. This is connected to the main house via a walkway, and could be ideal used as accommodation for friends and family, or even for paying guests.

Outside, the gardens have remained almost exactly as they were originally planned, with a long formal pool and orchards, raised nursery beds and vegetable plots. There is also a heated swimming pool and tennis court.

Tom Goodley, director of residential at Strutt and Parker in Norwich, said: “Appletree House really is a one-off – to find a home like this, with so much accommodation and such beautiful Riviera-style gardens, in this area, really is quite unusual.”

Appletree House is believed to be the most expensive house in Norfolk, not on an estate or connected to a farm, on the open market today.

Huge windows highlight this north Norfolk's property's unique locationHuge windows highlight this north Norfolk's property's unique location

For more information, contact Strutt and Parker on 01603 950079.

The property has been recently refurbished throughoutThe property has been recently refurbished throughout

Appletree House is one of the most expensive houses on the market in NorfolkAppletree House is one of the most expensive houses on the market in Norfolk

The north Norfolk property also includes a heated swimming pool and tennis courtThe north Norfolk property also includes a heated swimming pool and tennis court

Most Read

F-35 fighter jet declares emergency over Norfolk

An F-35 comes in to land on the first of the Vertical Landing Pads at RAF Marham Picture: Crown Copyright/MOD2018

Unloved ‘because of how they look’ - These are the dogs who are likely to be lonely this Valentine’s Day

Sharpeis wait longer than average to find a home, say the RSPCA. Photo: Getty Images

Man in his 70s dies after falling into silo near Eye

A number of appliances have been called to Hestley Green this evening Picture: PHIL MORLEY

‘How we lost our £200,000 life savings to scammers’

Glyn and Terry Donelan at their home at Watton going through their paperwork after they were scammed out of £200,000. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police hunt lorry driver after multi vehicle pile-up on A47

Police are searching for a lorry driver. Picture: James Bass

Most Read

F-35 fighter jet declares emergency over Norfolk

An F-35 comes in to land on the first of the Vertical Landing Pads at RAF Marham Picture: Crown Copyright/MOD2018

Unloved ‘because of how they look’ - These are the dogs who are likely to be lonely this Valentine’s Day

Sharpeis wait longer than average to find a home, say the RSPCA. Photo: Getty Images

Man in his 70s dies after falling into silo near Eye

A number of appliances have been called to Hestley Green this evening Picture: PHIL MORLEY

‘How we lost our £200,000 life savings to scammers’

Glyn and Terry Donelan at their home at Watton going through their paperwork after they were scammed out of £200,000. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police hunt lorry driver after multi vehicle pile-up on A47

Police are searching for a lorry driver. Picture: James Bass

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Numerous drivers’ caught in Norfolk speeding crackdown - and police seize car of one who fled

Norfolk police seized this car after the driver failed to stop during a speed crackdown. Pic: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team.

Running column: Sit around drinking tea or run 18 miles in 50mph winds? It’s no contest for Mark Armstrong

Mark Armstrong out on a training run. Picture: Alison Armstrong

Brexit Party founder, friend of Nigel Farage, and Norfolk resident - who is Catherine Blaiklock?

Catherine Blaiklock, Brexit Party founder. Photo: Andrew McMeekin Photography

Police hunt lorry driver after multi vehicle pile-up on A47

Police are searching for a lorry driver. Picture: James Bass

‘How we lost our £200,000 life savings to scammers’

Glyn and Terry Donelan at their home at Watton going through their paperwork after they were scammed out of £200,000. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists