Is this the most expensive house for sale in Norfolk?

Appletree House in Brancaster is once again up for sale at a guide price of £4million.

The house is on the market with Strutt and Parker and Sowerby’s and is believed to be one of the most expensive in Norfolk, with huge picture windows offering panoramic views of the coast and exquisite, Italianite-style gardens.

Dating back to the 1920s, the property was originally the work of Colonel Jack Lesley and his wife Margo and was designed to be used as a coastal home and entertaining space. At that time it is believed to have included the impressive five-bedroom main house, as well as two cottages and a Dutch barn or folly.

Today, the entire property has been refurbished and features underfloor heating on the ground floor, as well as a sizeable kitchen/breakfast room, dining room, library and drawing room with triple bay windows.

Upstairs there are four double bedrooms and a master suite which boasts an impressive ensuite bathroom and walk-in dressing room. The second bedroom also has its own ensuite and both of these rooms open out on to a substantial roof terrace, offering far-reaching views over Brancaster’s famous saltmarshes.

The Folly has been converted into a self-contained, three-bedroom home. This is connected to the main house via a walkway, and could be ideal used as accommodation for friends and family, or even for paying guests.

Outside, the gardens have remained almost exactly as they were originally planned, with a long formal pool and orchards, raised nursery beds and vegetable plots. There is also a heated swimming pool and tennis court.

Tom Goodley, director of residential at Strutt and Parker in Norwich, said: “Appletree House really is a one-off – to find a home like this, with so much accommodation and such beautiful Riviera-style gardens, in this area, really is quite unusual.”

Appletree House is believed to be the most expensive house in Norfolk, not on an estate or connected to a farm, on the open market today.

For more information, contact Strutt and Parker on 01603 950079.

