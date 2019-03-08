Live beside the water's edge

Logo

PUBLISHED: 15:20 13 May 2019

A ground-floor, two-bedroom apartment on King Street, Norwich, has come up for sale. Picture: William H Brown

A ground-floor, two-bedroom apartment on King Street, Norwich, has come up for sale. Picture: William H Brown

Archant

This two bedroom, ground-floor apartment in Norwich city centre combines the best of both worlds, with stunning river views and a pretty patio terrace.

A private balcony enjoys pretty views of the river. Picture: William H BrownA private balcony enjoys pretty views of the river. Picture: William H Brown

Nestled in the Spooners Wharf development on King Street, Norwich, this stunning apartment is currently on the market with William H Brown for a guide price of £325,000-£350,000.

The property offers a large, open-plan living area and patio doors which lead out on to the balcony to enjoy pretty river views. The kitchen area is well-fitted with a range of integrated appliances, including an electric oven, washing machine, dishwasher and fridge freezer. The other half of the property is completed with two, good-sized bedrooms and a bathroom.

Outside, the apartment has its own allocated parking space and its prime location in the city centre means it is just a short walk away from the city's shops and leisure activities. Norwich train station and bus station are close by, providing good rail and road links to the surrounding area.

The property at Spooners Wharf, Norwich, offers two good-sized bedrooms. Picture: William H BrownThe property at Spooners Wharf, Norwich, offers two good-sized bedrooms. Picture: William H Brown

For more information about this unique, waterside property, contact William H Brown on 01603 760044.

