Live beside the water's edge

A ground-floor, two-bedroom apartment on King Street, Norwich, has come up for sale. Picture: William H Brown Archant

This two bedroom, ground-floor apartment in Norwich city centre combines the best of both worlds, with stunning river views and a pretty patio terrace.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A private balcony enjoys pretty views of the river. Picture: William H Brown A private balcony enjoys pretty views of the river. Picture: William H Brown

Nestled in the Spooners Wharf development on King Street, Norwich, this stunning apartment is currently on the market with William H Brown for a guide price of £325,000-£350,000.

You may also want to watch:

The property offers a large, open-plan living area and patio doors which lead out on to the balcony to enjoy pretty river views. The kitchen area is well-fitted with a range of integrated appliances, including an electric oven, washing machine, dishwasher and fridge freezer. The other half of the property is completed with two, good-sized bedrooms and a bathroom.

Outside, the apartment has its own allocated parking space and its prime location in the city centre means it is just a short walk away from the city's shops and leisure activities. Norwich train station and bus station are close by, providing good rail and road links to the surrounding area.

The property at Spooners Wharf, Norwich, offers two good-sized bedrooms. Picture: William H Brown The property at Spooners Wharf, Norwich, offers two good-sized bedrooms. Picture: William H Brown

For more information about this unique, waterside property, contact William H Brown on 01603 760044.