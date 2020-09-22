Logo

Bid for 112 new homes in growing village draws concerns

PUBLISHED: 13:42 22 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:42 22 September 2020

A scheme has been worked up for 112 new homes off Hemsby Road in Martham. Council chairman Paul Hooper says the village has seen enough new builds. Picture: Google Maps/Nick Butcher

Plans for a new estate of homes opposite a medical centre have been submitted.

A developer wants to build 112 homes on this site in Martham opposite the medical centre in Hemsby Road. Picture:Google mapsA developer wants to build 112 homes on this site in Martham opposite the medical centre in Hemsby Road. Picture:Google maps

Developers want to build 112 flats and houses on land north of Hemsby Road in Martham.

Permission for an outline scheme was granted in November 2016 with part of the plot earmarked for employment use only.

New detailed plans submitted to Great Yarmouth Borough Council show housing and public spaces occupying the site opposite the village medical centre with access off Hemsby Road.

The papers show the planned layout as well as the types of housing being put forward ranging from two-bedroom flats to five-bedroom detatched homes.

Parish council chairman Paul Hooper said his response to the scheme could be summed up in four words: “No more in Martham.”

He said the village had the spectre of 650 new homes hanging over it that had yet to be built.

More effort was needed to ensure the proper infrastructure was in place, he added, with frequent power cuts and low water pressure among issues.

“Central government gives its targets and the borough hammers them out.

“The idea of localism is dead,” he said.

People have until September 28 to have their say.

To view the plans visit the borough council’s website here.

