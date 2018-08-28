Logo

‘This application must be refused’ - councillor speaks out against a major development in west Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 07:56 01 February 2019

Councillor Alexandra Kemp, has spoken out against the proposed plans to build 500 new homes in West Winch. Picture; Matthew Usher.

A west Norfolk councillor has spoken out against proposals which could see 500 new homes built.

The proposed development sites straddle the busy A10 at West Winch Picture: Chris BishopThe proposed development sites straddle the busy A10 at West Winch Picture: Chris Bishop

Plans to build the homes on land off Rectory Lane in West Winch, have been put forward by developer Metacre, but county councillor for Clenchwarton and King’s Lynn South, Alexandra Kemp, thinks West Norfolk council should refuse the application on highways and flood risk grounds.

“The application fails to appreciate or assess the road safety issues,” she said, “It will massively add to the congestion, introducing significant new highways hazards, more slowing down, stopping and turning at the junctions of Rectory Lane, Watering Lane, Gravel Hill Lane, Chapel Lane and Long Lane.”

Miss Kemp thinks the application does not take into account the severe impact an additional 500 houses will have on the A10.

With many houses now being two-vehicle homes, the transport assessment for the development states that an extra 3,500 two-way trips per day will be generated.

A view across the fields towwards the church at west Winch Picture: Chris BishopA view across the fields towwards the church at west Winch Picture: Chris Bishop

Miss Kemp added: “It already takes residents 15 minutes to turn out of the junctions onto the A10 in the morning.”

It isn’t just traffic issues that worry Miss Kemp, she thinks that flood risks aren’t being taken into account, and the applicant admits it has not surveyed the existing drains downstream for capacity.

She said: “The application says that water from 500 homes would flow under the A10, then through the drains along Watering Lane, to the Puny Drain. Watering Lane is what it says on the tin- permanently flooded, with high groundwater, surface water and an extreme rainfall flood risk.

“This lack of proper research and understanding is dangerous, this application must be refused.”

Currently, there are 40 comments on West Norfolk council’s planning website objecting to the plans and on Saturday, February 2, West Winch and North Runcton parish councils are holding a meeting between 10.30am and 3.30pm at the William Burt Centre where the proposals and documentation will be on display, and help will be offered to residents wanting to write to the council.

The outline application is currently awaiting a decision from West Norfolk council.

