Open field in Norfolk town could be transformed into homes and offices

The area of land in Acle. Picture: Google Archant

A town in Norfolk could be getting more homes and two business units after plans were submitted to the council.

Plans by Crocus Contractors have been submitted to Broadland Council for a plot of land on Reedham Road, Acle.

The land, known as Hillside Farm, is to the west of the road, south of Acle train station.

To the east of the land is a building and supplies store.

If approved, 13 homes will be built with a mixture of two, three and four bedroom homes. As per policy three of these will be highlighted for social housing.

Also in the plans are two business units which could be offices.

This would be the second phase of a development on the land which will have seen more than 20 houses already built.

There will be 36 spaces for car parking throughout the newly created space.