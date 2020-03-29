Logo

See inside £700,000 period property near Norwich city centre

29 March, 2020 - 08:00
A four bed period property is for sale in Norwich. Photo: abbotFox

A four bed period property is for sale in Norwich. Photo: abbotFox

A four bedroom period property has come on the market in the NR1 area of Norwich.

A four bed period property is for sale in Norwich. Photo: abbotFoxA four bed period property is for sale in Norwich. Photo: abbotFox

The semi-detached house is on an elevated plot with far reaching views.

As well as four bedrooms, one of which is a master with ensuite, it has a family bathroom, two generous reception rooms, a kitchen/diner, conservatory, shower room and a walk-in pantry.

A four bed period property is for sale in Norwich. Photo: abbotFoxA four bed period property is for sale in Norwich. Photo: abbotFox

Outside there is a double garage as well as ample on street parking and front and rear gardens.

The guide price starts at £700,000.

A four bed period property is for sale in Norwich. Photo: abbotFoxA four bed period property is for sale in Norwich. Photo: abbotFox

For more information call abbotFox on 01603 950092.

A four bed period property is for sale in Norwich. Photo: abbotFoxA four bed period property is for sale in Norwich. Photo: abbotFox

A four bed period property is for sale in Norwich. Photo: abbotFoxA four bed period property is for sale in Norwich. Photo: abbotFox

A four bed period property is for sale in Norwich. Photo: abbotFoxA four bed period property is for sale in Norwich. Photo: abbotFox

A four bed period property is for sale in Norwich. Photo: abbotFoxA four bed period property is for sale in Norwich. Photo: abbotFox

A four bed period property is for sale in Norwich. Photo: abbotFoxA four bed period property is for sale in Norwich. Photo: abbotFox

A four bed period property is for sale in Norwich. Photo: abbotFoxA four bed period property is for sale in Norwich. Photo: abbotFox

A four bed period property is for sale in Norwich. Photo: abbotFoxA four bed period property is for sale in Norwich. Photo: abbotFox

