'High quality' flats proposed for former care home

A former Great Yarmouth care home could be transformed into 10 "high quality" flats.

The vacant site of the former Abbeville Sands residential care is being targeted for redevelopment, with eight one-bedroom flats and two two-bedroom flats.

The plans, submitted to Great Yarmouth Borough Council's planning department by applicant Linton Love Ltd, state vehicle parking is not relevant to the development.

It will also not require the employment of members of staff, according to documents lodged with the council.

The care home, which specialised in dementia and physical disabilities closed last year, with the parent company now dissolved.

Attempts to contact Linton Love Ltd have proved unsuccessful, with the company using a London-based mailbox supplier.

The company has been registered with Companies House, a government register of companies, since August 2019 with the nature of business listed as "buying and selling of own real estate" and "other letting and operating of own or leased real estate."