Long queues following crash on A140 near country house

Police were called to a crash on the A140 close to Dunston Hall this evening. Photo: Paul Hewitt

Police have urged motorists to avoid a stretch of the A140 following a crash earlier this evening.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

At around 6pm on Monday evening, a team from South Norfolk Police was called to reports of a crash close to Dunston Hall.

Officers have warned that traffic has built up as a result while the vehicles are recovered from the scene.

Posting on Twitter, an officer wrote: "Units from @SouthNorfPolice are on scene at an RTC on the #A140 near to Dunston Hall.

You may also want to watch:

" We are in the process of removing the vehicles, but there are long queues of traffic whilst this takes place. Please avoid the area if possible."

More follows

MORE: Pedestrian involved in crash on main Norwich road