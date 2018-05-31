Long queues following crash on A140 near country house
PUBLISHED: 19:54 27 January 2020 | UPDATED: 19:54 27 January 2020
Police have urged motorists to avoid a stretch of the A140 following a crash earlier this evening.
At around 6pm on Monday evening, a team from South Norfolk Police was called to reports of a crash close to Dunston Hall.
Officers have warned that traffic has built up as a result while the vehicles are recovered from the scene.
Posting on Twitter, an officer wrote: "Units from @SouthNorfPolice are on scene at an RTC on the #A140 near to Dunston Hall.
" We are in the process of removing the vehicles, but there are long queues of traffic whilst this takes place. Please avoid the area if possible."
