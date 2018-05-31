Rush hour delays after two vehicle crash on busy roundabout
PUBLISHED: 18:31 20 December 2019 | UPDATED: 18:31 20 December 2019
Traffic is moving slowly through one of the region's busiest roundabouts following a rush hour crash between two cars.
At 5.34pm on Friday evening, police were called to the Daniels Road/A11 Newmarket Road roundabout, just outside of Norwich, following a crash between two Vauxhalls.
It was originally feared that two people had been injured in the incident, between a black Vauxhall Insignia and a white Vauxhall Corsa, however, a police spokesman said nobody suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash.
The road has not been fully blocked by the aftermath and recovery is on the way, but a heavy tailback has built following the incident.
