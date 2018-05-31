How to renovate your bathroom on lockdown

Retiling your bathroom will breathe new life into your home and keep you busy during lockdown. Picture: Getty Images

Use your time in self-isolation to learn new skills and do jobs around the house. You can tick both boxes by giving your bathroom tiles a facelift.

If you have a smaller bathroom, then larger tiles can make the space look bigger. Picture: Getty Images If you have a smaller bathroom, then larger tiles can make the space look bigger. Picture: Getty Images

Nathan Sylvester of Prostyle Tile and Bathroom, answers your questions about DIY tiling installations and shares his top tips for those looking to do this over the lockdown period.

Q: I’ve never re-tiled my bathroom before – is it easy and what do I need to know beforehand?

Work your way up the walls from bottom to top to prevent tiles from sliding around. Picture: Getty Images Work your way up the walls from bottom to top to prevent tiles from sliding around. Picture: Getty Images

If you take your time to plan the layout and gather the materials you need, even for first-timers, re-tiling your bathroom won’t be a hardship.

It’s a great way to update the look of your home and add value to the property, without forking out for an entirely new bathroom.

Q: Should I tile the bathroom floor or the walls first?

I’d recommend starting with the walls, this way you can avoid damaging the floor.

You should work your way up the walls from bottom to top to prevent tiles from fitting poorly or sliding around everywhere.

Q: How do I tile around my sink and bath?

Start by marking out your layout lines.

Measure out the centre of your wall and draw a pencil line. Then lay your tiles out to see the best way to start. This will help you visualise if you need to make any cuts to some of the tiles and work out by how much.

You want to avoid having to fit a small slither of tile at the end – larger pieces look more aesthetically pleasing.

Once you’ve done this, return to the bottom of the wall and draw a straight line with a spirit level. Use a piece of timber baton and fix it to the pencil line – this will be your starting point.

Do the same for any tiles sitting above or around your bathroom fittings.

Once you’ve fitted the ones closest to your bath, shower or toilet, remember to add the sealant to secure them in place and prevent any leaks.

Q: How long does bathroom tiling take?

If you’re an avid DIY-er, it should only take you a few days to finish your re-tiling. If you’re a beginner, it may take a little longer- I’d say around six to eight days.

Q: What materials will I need?

Take time gathering your tools and double-check you have everything before you begin – it will be too late once you’re in the middle of the job.

You’ll need a tile trowel, a sponge, a bucket of water, a mixing paddle for the drill, tile spacers, a grout float, an electric and a manual tile cutter, a spirit level, tile adhesive and grout.

Then, of course, the tiles that you’ve picked.

Q: What tiles are the best – which ones should I choose?

The best tiles are the ones you like the look of. However, when you’re shopping around it’s also worth considering the size of your bathroom.

Smaller tiles work better for a traditional looking bathroom. If you have a smaller bathroom, then larger tiles can make the space look bigger.

Think about the surface finish of the tiles.

Polished tiles can help a room look more spacious but can show marks easier. A matte effect is also quite nice and more subtle.

Porcelain tiles are hard-wearing and water-resistant and are a desirable choice for family bathrooms or a wet room. Natural stone tiles will work well if you’re after a bold and elegant design but will require more upkeep than procelian as it is porous and needs to be resealed in order to prevent staining.

