Rare chance to renovate this Edwardian family home in the Golden Triangle
PUBLISHED: 17:15 18 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:15 18 November 2019
Archant
Nestled in a plot of almost half an acre, this substantial family home is in need of updating throughout but presents a wonderful and rare opportunity for new owners to create a substantial city centre home in the heart of the Golden Triangle.
On the market with Savills for £895,000, the property dates back to the Edwardian era and boasts a number of elegant rooms including a striking entrance/staircase hall on the ground floor and a panelled drawing room complete with triple aspect and a feature fireplace.
The home has a number of stunning period features including beautiful examples of stained glass, generous ceiling heights and large windows which bathe the well-proportioned rooms in glorious natural light.
Further living accommodation includes a comfortable sitting room and a separate dining room which opens out on to the south-facing veranda. There is also a pantry, utility room, basic kitchen, study and storage cellar.
On the first floor there are four spacious double bedrooms, including the master which enjoys access to a particularly large bathroom. A further family bathroom and a separate cloakroom can also be found on this floor, along with an additional flight of stairs leading up to the second floor where there is a bedroom, sitting room and kitchenette. With improvements, this could become a self-contained flat.
For more information about this property, please contact Savills on 01603 229229.