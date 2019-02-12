Potential for more than 600 new homes and a school in growing Norfolk town

The Gladstone Group want to build more than 600 new homes and a primary school in Wymondham. Photo: Google Archant

A national developer wants to build more than 600 new homes on the outskirts of a growing market town.

The Gladman Group is in the very early stages of seeking permission for 625 new homes on the outskirts of Wymondham, as well as a new primary school and a community centre.

The proposed site is agricultural land off Norwich Common, around 2.5km from Wymondham town centre and 10km from Norwich.

The new development would span just less than 40 hectares and be surrounded by existing houses and farmland.

A scoping process is being held until Friday, March 1, to consider what aspects need to be taken into consideration for any subsequent Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) as part of the full planning process.

Historic England, Highways England and Wymondham Town Council are among the 14 bodies approached for consultation and will assess factors such as increased traffic and the visual impact of the new builds.

Wymondham Town Council will consider the scoping report at a meeting on Tuesday, February 12.