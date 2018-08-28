Logo

5 top apps to help transform your home

PUBLISHED: 11:00 29 January 2019

IKEA Place is an augmented reality app that lets people virtually place furniture in their home

From making that DIY job a little easier, to virtual visualisations, there are plenty of apps that will help turn your design dreams into reality.  Here are some of our favourites…

The Dulux Visualizer app allows you to see how a olour will look in your homeThe Dulux Visualizer app allows you to see how a olour will look in your home

Dulux Visualizer

Pick a colour from anywhere, and, with augmented reality technology, the Dulux Visualizer app allows you to see the colours live in your living space.

And that’s not all – it’ll also offer you suggested colour schemes to help complete your look, and you can buy the colour testers or paint and have them delivered straight to your door.

Houzz App

Share your favourite images with family, friends and design professionals, or save them to a private virtual ideabook. Find more home design ideas by reading stories, covering everything from home renovation and decorating tips to house tours and DIY tutorials.

Use the app to find architects, interior designers and home improvement contractors in your area.

Ihandy carpenter

This has to be the lightest carpenter tool kit in the world! Get five professional tools in one app: a plumb bob, a surface level, a bubble level bar, a steel protractor, a steel ruler.

Once calibrated, the plumb bob, surface level and level bar can also be used as an inclinometer/clinometer by reading the angles on the screen.

Photo Measures

Moving to a new place? Take some photos and note down the dimensions on the photos to remember the exact layout, and to make sure that everything will fit easily.

Want to buy a new frame or new furniture but not sure it will fit? No problem, since you can have all your house dimensions always with you!

Ikea Place

IKEA Place lets you virtually ‘place’ IKEA products in your space. It also has a ‘visual search’ function: point your camera at any piece of furniture you love and your phone will tell you which IKEA product it is or resembles the most.

The app includes 3D and true-to-scale models of everything from sofas and armchairs to footstools and coffee tables. IKEA Place gives you an accurate impression of the furniture’s size, design and functionality in your home so you can stop wondering and start doing.

