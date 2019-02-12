4,000 new homes and two new schools recommended for approval

An artist's impression of the local centre, part of the planned 4,000 development for Attleborough. Image: JTP Masterplanners design and access statement Archant

A major development of 4,000 new homes and two new primary schools which will almost double the size of a Norfolk market town is being recommended for approval.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The outline plans for Attleborough include two new two-form entry primary schools, funded by the developer, which would create a combined total of 1,050 additional school places.

The new site would also include two neighbourhood centres, sports pitches, shops, a petrol filling station and other places of work.

The proposed development will cover a 217 hectare site to the south of Attleborough, extending from Whitehouse Lane to the north-east to London Road to the south-west.

The land is currently farmland and a disused waste water treatment works buildings belonging to Poplar Farm would be demolished during construction.

The application has been made by Attleborough Land Ltd, which is part Ptarmigan Land Ltd - the project’s promoter - on behalf of the land owners.

The outline planning application will be discussed and determinded by Breckland District Council’s planning committee at a public meeting on Friday, March 15.

More to follow.

What do you think of the plans? Email Bethany.Wales@archant.co.uk or comment below.