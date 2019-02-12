Logo

4,000 new homes and two new schools recommended for approval

PUBLISHED: 12:13 07 March 2019

An artist's impression of the local centre, part of the planned 4,000 development for Attleborough. Image: JTP Masterplanners design and access statement

An artist's impression of the local centre, part of the planned 4,000 development for Attleborough. Image: JTP Masterplanners design and access statement

Archant

A major development of 4,000 new homes and two new primary schools which will almost double the size of a Norfolk market town is being recommended for approval.

The outline plans for Attleborough include two new two-form entry primary schools, funded by the developer, which would create a combined total of 1,050 additional school places.

The new site would also include two neighbourhood centres, sports pitches, shops, a petrol filling station and other places of work.

The proposed development will cover a 217 hectare site to the south of Attleborough, extending from Whitehouse Lane to the north-east to London Road to the south-west.

The land is currently farmland and a disused waste water treatment works buildings belonging to Poplar Farm would be demolished during construction.

The application has been made by Attleborough Land Ltd, which is part Ptarmigan Land Ltd - the project’s promoter - on behalf of the land owners.

The outline planning application will be discussed and determinded by Breckland District Council’s planning committee at a public meeting on Friday, March 15.

More to follow.

What do you think of the plans? Email Bethany.Wales@archant.co.uk or comment below.

Most Read

Neighbour from hell: Council tenant faces eviction after 850 complaints made against her

Marlena Marke, of Pelham Road, Norwich. Photo: Facebook

Volunteers catch 275 speeding drivers

Community Speed Watch volunteers in South Norfolk caught 275 drivers in February. Picture: Matthew Usher

Customers slam ‘blasé and arrogant’ builder John Miller who took thousands of pounds off them

Paul Pearson’s annexe was left with a leak and damp by John Miller. Photo: Submitted/Denise Bradley

Girl, 17, had knife held to her throat in terrifying Norwich street attack

Mile Cross Road, Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Passenger who died in A11 lorry crash is named

Tony Skerratt died in a collision on the A11 near Attleborough. Photo: Simon Parkin

Most Read

‘Absolutely awful’: fury as village set for 100 more homes

More than 100 new homes could be built in Emneth Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Passenger who died in A11 lorry crash is named

Tony Skerratt died in a collision on the A11 near Attleborough. Photo: Simon Parkin

Well-loved tearoom shut due to owner’s ill health

Stuart Burns and Alyson Brett in 2015 opening The Courtyard Tearooms in Attleborough, which will now close down. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

‘A ghost town’ - five years on from major Norwich road shake-up, what has changed?

Cars on St Stephens Street before the ban was brought in. Photo: Simon Finlay

Quiet Norfolk town sees extra police patrols amid fears over gangs

Diss Safer Neighbourhood Team ran a public event at Mere Mouth on March 2 to discuss concerns about gangs, knife crime and county lines. Picture: Norfolk Police

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Voyeuristic pensioner set up cameras in 16-year-old girl’s bedroom and woman’s bathroom

Hopton Gardens, in Great Yarmouth. GOOGLE MAPS

Neighbour from hell: Council tenant faces eviction after 850 complaints made against her

Marlena Marke, of Pelham Road, Norwich. Photo: Facebook

4,000 new homes and two new schools recommended for approval

An artist's impression of the local centre, part of the planned 4,000 development for Attleborough. Image: JTP Masterplanners design and access statement

Dangerous dog spared after breaking a woman’s thumb outside village shop

Peter Cuff appeared at Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court. Google Maps

Volunteers catch 275 speeding drivers

Community Speed Watch volunteers in South Norfolk caught 275 drivers in February. Picture: Matthew Usher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists