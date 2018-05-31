Logo

New homes scheme on vacant town centre site 'withdrawn'

PUBLISHED: 11:13 06 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:13 06 December 2019

The view from the corner of Alexandra Road and St. Peters Street in Lowestoft towards the former tool hire centre site, which was proposed for a new development but has been withdrawn. Picture: Google Images

The view from the corner of Alexandra Road and St. Peters Street in Lowestoft towards the former tool hire centre site, which was proposed for a new development but has been withdrawn. Picture: Google Images

Archant

Plans to construct more than 30 new flats on a vacant town centre site have been withdrawn.

A proposed residential development centring around the demolition of existing commercial buildings on land previously used by a tool hire centre business was lodged with East Suffolk Council in September.

With the proposal for the "construction of 31, one bedroom flats over three/four storeys with under-croft parking and associated works" on "unallocated land" on Alexandra Road, Lowestoft, the application from Wellington Construction Ltd was withdrawn this week.

They intended to develop the scheme for Orwell Housing Association to "provide for general needs affordable rented accommodation," according to the design and access statement.

The proposed scheme of 31 new properties at the former JD Power Tools hire centre was "for a development of 100 per cent affordable housing with guaranteed tenure" on a site measuring around 0.13 hectares (0.32 acres),

But with the application status listed as "withdrawn," a decision letter issued by the council to Wellington Construction this week said the "application has been withdrawn."

Most Read

Plans could bring an end to visitor parking which leaves locals ‘dreading Christmas’

People in Winterton say visitors are blocking Beach Road as they did in this picture taken last year. Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

Two people arrested at Norwich railway station

Norwich Railway Station. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Chain reveals plans to take over more than 30 pubs in Norfolk

Pub chain Norfolk Table Ltd will reopen the King's Head in Hethersett next year. Photo: Archant

Tickets go on sale today for Michael Buble’s Norfolk gig

Michael Buble is coming to Blickling Hall in Norfolk on his 2020 UK tour. Credit: PA Photos/Bantam

Conservatives suspend member after hustings arrest and Jo Swinson tweet

The candidates for North Norfolk pictured at a hustings in Stalham where the heckling incident took place. From left, Emma Cortlett (Lab), Harry Gwynne (Brex), Duncan Baker (Con) and Karen Ward (Lib Dem). Picture: Stuart Anderson

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norfolk’s longest-running car boot sale to close

Banham Car Boot sale will close on December 22. Photo: Submitted

Michael Bublé announces Norfolk gig

Michael Buble is coming to Blickling Hall in Norfolk on his 2020 tour. Photo: PA Photos/Bantam

Row erupts between hotel and event after Christmas parties are cancelled

The Boudicca Hotel has entered into a legal dispute with the Norfolk Christmas Party company (inset) following the cancellation of events. Picture: Archant/Norfolk Christmas Party company

Plans could bring an end to visitor parking which leaves locals ‘dreading Christmas’

People in Winterton say visitors are blocking Beach Road as they did in this picture taken last year. Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

Loganair plans to quit Norwich and cancel flights

Loganair has announced it plans to quit Norwich Airport. Picture: Loganair

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Eyesore’ village pub hit by fire

The First and Last pub in Ormesby, which has been hit by fire. Picture: Dan Hickey

Teenager suffers black eye in Wetherspoon pub toilet attack

A teenager was attacked in the toilets of the Queen of Iceni in Norwich .Photo: Steve Adams

Thousands of trees planted along NDR have died, council admits

Thousands of trees need to be replanted along the NDR (Broadland Northway). Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Man suffers serious leg injuries following crash on bridge

Generic pic of a Road Closed sign. Picture: Chris Bishop

Two people arrested at Norwich railway station

Norwich Railway Station. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists