New homes scheme on vacant town centre site 'withdrawn'

The view from the corner of Alexandra Road and St. Peters Street in Lowestoft towards the former tool hire centre site, which was proposed for a new development but has been withdrawn. Picture: Google Images Archant

Plans to construct more than 30 new flats on a vacant town centre site have been withdrawn.

A proposed residential development centring around the demolition of existing commercial buildings on land previously used by a tool hire centre business was lodged with East Suffolk Council in September.

With the proposal for the "construction of 31, one bedroom flats over three/four storeys with under-croft parking and associated works" on "unallocated land" on Alexandra Road, Lowestoft, the application from Wellington Construction Ltd was withdrawn this week.

They intended to develop the scheme for Orwell Housing Association to "provide for general needs affordable rented accommodation," according to the design and access statement.

The proposed scheme of 31 new properties at the former JD Power Tools hire centre was "for a development of 100 per cent affordable housing with guaranteed tenure" on a site measuring around 0.13 hectares (0.32 acres),

But with the application status listed as "withdrawn," a decision letter issued by the council to Wellington Construction this week said the "application has been withdrawn."