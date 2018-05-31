New homes could 'rejuvenate' vacant town centre site

Plans have been lodged for the demolition of existing buildings and proposed residential development of 31 one-bedroom flats on Alexandra Road, Lowestoft. Picture: Wellington Construction Ltd Archant

A scheme to rejuvenate a vacant town centre site could see more than 30 new flats built, provided plans get the go-ahead.

The view from the corner of Alexandra Road and St. Peters Street in Lowestoft towards the former tool hire centre site, which is being proposed for a new development. Picture: Google Images The view from the corner of Alexandra Road and St. Peters Street in Lowestoft towards the former tool hire centre site, which is being proposed for a new development. Picture: Google Images

The proposed residential development centres around the demolition of existing buildings on land previously used by a tool hire centre business and the construction of 31 new one bedroom flats on Alexandra Road in Lowestoft.

After Wellington Construction Ltd lodged plans with East Suffolk Council in September last year, the scheme was withdrawn in December .

It has now been resubmitted following pre-planning advice from the council and is currently awaiting decision.

Wellington Construction intend to develop the scheme for Orwell Housing Association "to provide for general needs affordable rented accommodation," according to the design and access statement.

The proposed scheme of 31 new properties at the former JD Power Tools hire centre is "for a development of 100 per cent affordable housing with guaranteed tenure."

With the site measuring around 0.13 hectares (0.32 acres) of currently "unallocated land", it states: "The proposed scheme will rejuvenate a site with three buildings that are inadequate for their previous use and would not lend themselves to conversion for another use.

"The development of the scheme itself and the influx of residents into the area will create an economic boost.

"The shape of the site has had a huge impact on the design of the building that is totally bespoke to this development."

With the current site accessible from three access points, the proposed scheme intends to "re-use the current position of the main access from Alexandra Road" as the only access to the new scheme.

It states: "The new access will be via a drive through entrance into the central courtyard that will serve the proposed under-croft parking."

In conclusion, the applicant says that the design and access statement "shows that the proposal would provide a sustainable development with minimal

impact on the infrastructure of the area, whilst enabling the vibrancy and future growth of the town.

"The highways parking issues have now been addressed. We consider the design of the proposal will sit comfortably within the surrounding area and will be an attractive marker point to this important transition between the two roads."