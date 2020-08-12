Logo

New homes plan for town centre site ‘deferred’

PUBLISHED: 10:26 12 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:26 12 August 2020

The former tool hire centre site in Lowestoft proposed for a new development. Picture: Google Images

The former tool hire centre site in Lowestoft proposed for a new development. Picture: Google Images

Archant

A scheme that could see more than 30 affordable homes built on a vacant town centre site has been deferred.

Plans for 31 affordable homes on a brownfield site in Lowestoft that had previously been used by a tool hire centre business were discussed by East Suffolk Council’s planning committee North on Tuesday, August 11.

The Orwell Homes Ltd application centred around “the demolition of existing commercial buildings and the construction of a residential development of 31, one bedroom flats over three/four storeys with undercroft parking and associated works” at the former JD Power Tools hire centre site on Alexandra Road in Lowestoft.

But with concerns raised primarily over insufficient car parking and cycle spaces at the proposed development, “opportunities” for electric charging points and solar panels on the roof were highlighted.

After a lengthy meeting, that included a presentation from Greg Dodds, assistant director of development at Orwell Housing, councillors unanimously agreed to defer the application.

It is now due to be heard by the council’s planning committee North on September 8.

The planning committee North chairman Paul Ashdown said: “Thank you Mr Dodds, I trust that you will have some work with our officers over the next few weeks and we look forward to seeing you back, as I, for one, and I am sure a lot of the committee look forward to seeing something happen on this site.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

‘Covid has taken the joy out of retail’: Fashion store owners closing down after 23 years

Anita and Abhi Vadhir are retiring from Vanilla and closing the store which will continue to trade online. Pic; Archant library

Anger as rubbish piles up at seaside beauty spot

Rubbish has been stacking up around the bins on Beach Road, Brancaster, prompting a message to visitors to take their litter home. Picture: Supplied

‘We’re just trying to get home’ - Couple stuck on boat due to broken bridge

Alan Coggs, 71, cannot get home after boating on the coast due to a broken bridge, inset, in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Courtesy of Alan Coggs/Denise Bradley.

The inside story on City, Liverpool and Jamal Lewis saga

Jamal Lewis has had a turbulent few days but remains a Norwich City player Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Woman in ‘serious condition’ after rescue at Overstrand beach

A woman is in hospital following a beach rescue in Overstrand this afternoon. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Woman dies after emergency services called out to reports of seven in water on Norfolk coast

Waxham beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Covid has taken the joy out of retail’: Fashion store owners closing down after 23 years

Anita and Abhi Vadhir are retiring from Vanilla and closing the store which will continue to trade online. Pic; Archant library

Road closed after car crashes into house

Emergency services were called in after a car crashed into house in London Road, Dereham. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Be prepared for torrential thunderstorms as hot weather continues

A weather warning has been issued for severe thunderstorms. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Family tributes to loving mother who died rescuing son

Danielle Chilvers, 37, of Swaffham, who died Sunday after she went into the sea at Waxham to save her 14-year-old son who got into difficulty in a kayak. Picture: PA/BRITTANY WOODMAN

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Anger as rubbish piles up at seaside beauty spot

Rubbish has been stacking up around the bins on Beach Road, Brancaster, prompting a message to visitors to take their litter home. Picture: Supplied

Thunderstorms could be on their way to Norfolk - but not quite yet

Thunderstorms could be on their way to Norfolk and Suffolk. Pic: Peter Cutts / newzulu.com

‘Amazing’ Emily remembered through friend’s tireless fundraising

Emily Owen, from Shouldham, died in March 2020. Picture: Annabel Owen

Busy town road could be closed until end of month after car crashes into house

The house on London Road in Dereham which was damaged by a car. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

The inside story on City, Liverpool and Jamal Lewis saga

Jamal Lewis has had a turbulent few days but remains a Norwich City player Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd