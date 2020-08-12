New homes plan for town centre site ‘deferred’

A scheme that could see more than 30 affordable homes built on a vacant town centre site has been deferred.

Plans for 31 affordable homes on a brownfield site in Lowestoft that had previously been used by a tool hire centre business were discussed by East Suffolk Council’s planning committee North on Tuesday, August 11.

The Orwell Homes Ltd application centred around “the demolition of existing commercial buildings and the construction of a residential development of 31, one bedroom flats over three/four storeys with undercroft parking and associated works” at the former JD Power Tools hire centre site on Alexandra Road in Lowestoft.

But with concerns raised primarily over insufficient car parking and cycle spaces at the proposed development, “opportunities” for electric charging points and solar panels on the roof were highlighted.

After a lengthy meeting, that included a presentation from Greg Dodds, assistant director of development at Orwell Housing, councillors unanimously agreed to defer the application.

It is now due to be heard by the council’s planning committee North on September 8.

The planning committee North chairman Paul Ashdown said: “Thank you Mr Dodds, I trust that you will have some work with our officers over the next few weeks and we look forward to seeing you back, as I, for one, and I am sure a lot of the committee look forward to seeing something happen on this site.”