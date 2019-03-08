'Much-needed' affordable housing development unveiled

More than 20 new affordable homes have been unveiled - with the first families now starting to move in.

With the 23 homes having been handed over in Reydon, priority for allocating the new homes is being given to people who have a connection with the village and adjoining parishes.

It comes as a result of a 'Local Lettings' policy - ensuring that it is predominantly local people who benefit from the provision of the properties.

The keys were handed over to Ian Fieldhouse, regional director east for Orbit, by Paul Pitcher, managing director of Suffolk-based developer Wellington, which has built the new homes.

The 23 new homes - 17 for affordable rental and six for shared ownership - have been built on Green Lane in the village, as a result of a partnership between Orbit, East Suffolk Council, Reydon Parish Council and Wellington.

There are 15 houses, four flats and four bungalows, in addition to a public open space and parking provision.

Mr Fieldhouse said: "As one of the UK's largest housing providers with over 50 years' experience, Orbit prides itself on building thriving communities. "This development has proven extremely popular and demonstrates that affordable housing is much-needed in Reydon."

Mr Pitcher added: "We are delighted to have built these new homes for local people in and around Reydon.

"This is a good, spacious site, which means that the new homes have good-sized gardens and plenty of parking space, as well as a communal green space for everyone to enjoy."