Second home fears for 220 new coastal houses set to be approved

PUBLISHED: 12:57 03 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:59 03 March 2020

Impressions of the terrace street scene for the Reydon development. Picture: Brown and Co property and business consultancy



A new housing development that has sparked concerns over second homes ownership looks set to be given the go-ahead.

An indicative vision of the proposed site in Reydon. Picture: Brown and Co property and business consultancyAn indicative vision of the proposed site in Reydon. Picture: Brown and Co property and business consultancy

An outline planning proposal for 220 homes to be built in Reydon, near Southwold, is due to be discussed by East Suffolk Council next week.

The bid - which was due to be discussed last month but was moved until the March 10 meeting at Riverside in Lowestoft due to a late objection - would see a new housing estate built on land earmarked for development in the East Suffolk Council (Waveney) Local Plan .

In March last year, agents Brown and Co property and business consultancy lodged an outline planning application - on behalf of WM. Denny & Son Limited and Chartwell Industries - for 220 homes with associated open space on land to the west of Copperwheat Avenue in Reydon.

The plans centre around the development of 220 new homes - including 88 affordable homes - on agricultural land in an area of outstanding natural beauty.

Councillors will be told that planning officers recommend that the outline application be approved with conditions - despite concerns being raised.

Reydon Parish Council has expressed fears that the development, if approved, will result in homes being unoccupied at times throughout the year.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

