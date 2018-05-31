Plans for 220 new village homes set for green light

An indicative vision of the proposed site in Reydon. Picture: Brown and Co property and business consultancy Archant

A development that would have a major impact on a north Suffolk village looks set to be given the go-ahead.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

An aerial image of Reydon, with the development site highlighted in red. Picture: Mike Page An aerial image of Reydon, with the development site highlighted in red. Picture: Mike Page

An outline planning proposal for 220 homes to be built in Reydon, near Southwold, is set to be discussed by East Suffolk Council next week.

The bid would see a new housing estate built on land earmarked for development in the East Suffolk Council (Waveney) Local Plan .

Impressions of the shared street scene for the Reydon development. Picture: Brown and Co property and business consultancy Impressions of the shared street scene for the Reydon development. Picture: Brown and Co property and business consultancy

In March last year, agents Brown and Co property and business consultancy lodged an outline planning application - on behalf of WM. Denny & Son Limited and Chartwell Industries - for 220 homes with associated open space on land to the west of Copperwheat Avenue in Reydon.

And now the proposals will be discussed by East Suffolk Council's planning committee north at Riverside, Lowestoft, next Tuesday, February 11.

Impressions of the terrace street scene for the Reydon development. Picture: Brown and Co property and business consultancy Impressions of the terrace street scene for the Reydon development. Picture: Brown and Co property and business consultancy

The plans centre around the development of 220 new homes - including 88 affordable homes - on agricultural land in an area of outstanding natural beauty.

Councillors will be told that planning officers recommend that the outline application be given the green light - despite concerns being raised.

The planning report states: "This application seeks outline planning permission for the development of up to 220 dwellings with associated open space. "Details of access have been submitted for approval whilst appearance, landscaping, layout and scale are reserved matters for future determination."

With the Local Plan allocating 24.2 acres (9.8 hectares) of land west of Copperwheat Avenue, Reydon, the planning report states: "The application site extends farther west to 29.6 acres (12ha) in total but includes the entirety of the allocated land.

"The proposal would deliver substantial public benefits that far outweigh any harms arising."

It concludes: "Officers consider that the proposed development accords with the plan-led approach to deliver housing growth in the Reydon and Southwold area, delivering substantial public benefits.

"It is acknowledged that the proposal will transform agricultural land into a residential development of the site, and that is not supported by some local residents.

"Those concerns raised have been given due consideration by officers but do not, in the balance, indicate that planning permission be refused. Many of the matters raised can be addressed.

"The application is therefore favourably recommended."

It recommends: "Authority to approve with conditions and subject to the completion of a S106 Legal Agreement."

Concerns raised

In November 2018, agents Brown and Co held a public consultation event at Reydon Village Hall to showcase the plans.

According to the planning report 18 letters of objection were received with a number of concerns - including "further damage to the AONB; inconsiderate noise and anti-social behaviour; additional traffic; safety concerns and an overdevelopment in the size of the village," all raised.

With Reydon Parish Council responding to the application for outline planning permission, they asked for a number of "considerations to be taken into account and reflected in the conditions of approval of this application."

It states: "We must also reiterate the widespread concern of our residents that this development is too big, especially given the fact that it will require a major loss of AONB land. It certainly represents a major expansion of our village (double the growth seen in the last ten years) and as a Parish Council we see this as at the absolute limit of what can be accepted and sustained by our community."

Public benefits of the proposed development

According to the planning report, the proposed development would deliver significant public benefits.

This includes: "Economic benefit in the short-to-medium term through creation of jobs in the construction industry; long term benefit to facilities/services in Reydon and Southwold; seven plots to be made available for property owners whose properties are at risk (or already lost) to coastal erosion in the locality; up to 11 plots to be made available for 'self-build' homes; substantial areas of green infrastructure and equipped play space for new and existing residents; improvements to the public right of way on the western boundary of the site, through upgrades to a bridleway; improved connections to the existing network of public rights of way to the south and west of the site; improvement works to local bus stops; footway improvements along Wangford Road and a new pedestrian crossing on Wangford Road."