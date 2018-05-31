Logo

20 new homes set for village

PUBLISHED: 10:52 02 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:09 02 December 2019

Main Road in Clenchwarton which is set to see 20 new homes. Photo: Google Maps

Main Road in Clenchwarton which is set to see 20 new homes. Photo: Google Maps

As many as 20 new homes are set to be built in a small Norfolk village.

Plans to build the houses in Clenchwarton near King's Lynn are set to be approved today.

The agenda for a meeting of West Norfolk Council on December 2, shows that two applications have been made for homes in the village, one for 16 dwellings at The Grange on Main Road and one for four homes to the east of The Grange.

Councillors have been recommended to approve the plans which have seen public objections in regard to pollution, lack of facilities and the pricing of the new homes.

One member of public objected to the part of the planning application which stated that if approved there was potential to build further properties extending towards the boundary with Blackhorse Road.

Clenchwarton Parish Council supported the application on the condition that potential asbestos in the brick rubble drive ways was checked.

