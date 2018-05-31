Logo

A period property by the north Norfolk coast

PUBLISHED: 10:08 21 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:19 21 November 2019

The Old Vicarage is a stunning 19th century property with later additions, making a flexible family home Picture: William H Brown

A good slice of vintage charm near the north Norfolk coast.

This former 19th century vicarage in Hempton is on the market with William H Brown Select at a guide price of £750,000. Now a large eight-bedroom family home, it boasts stunning period features throughout, ample space for guests, as well as a mature and enclosed large garden complete with a summer house and parking. There is also, as part of the sale, a former two-storey Coach House, which could become (subject to planning consent) a superb annex for staying guests, or multi-generational families.

The original flint and brick façade of the mid 19th century building forms the central part of the house. Features include shuttered windows, stone and cast-iron fireplaces, beautiful original patterned floor tiles, high archways and French windows offering lovely views of the extensive garden. All of the reception rooms and all but one of the bedrooms have the original cast iron fireplaces with the traditional stone surrounds. The kitchen has high vaulted ceilings, with exposed timbers, and is fitted with cream kitchen units and luxurious under-floor heating, making this property perfect for those wanting the beauty of an original building combined with the luxury of modern conveniences. The traditional and on-trend butler sink and range cooker are built into the kitchen.

The study/library offers peace and sanctuary, away from the business of family life, and enjoys direct access through to the drawing room. Victorian shutters, a stone fireplace and French windows looking on to the front of the house make this a wonderful space to spend time.

The large drawing room leads on to the inner hallway, which in turn leads to a small lobby, laundry utility area, boot room and annex. This also leads to the courtyard garden. Upstairs there are eight bedrooms, all with garden or courtyard views.

Outside there are generous gardens, enclosed by brick and flint walls and timber fencing. At the front of the house there is a former sunken garden as well as a number of specimen trees and shrubs. To the rear of the property are double gates leading to the rear access lane, which provides more parking and has a wide private gravelled area. The wide carport provides parking for two vehicles and adjoins the Coach House, which is currently used as a garage.

For more information about this property in Hempton, contact William H Brown Select on 01603 221797.

