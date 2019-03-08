Gallery

See inside: this Grade II listed cottage in Holt is up for sale for £395,000

This Grade II listed cottage in the Georgian town of Holt is on the market with Sowerbys for £395,000. Pictures: Sowerbys Archant

Sitting back from the town's pretty Georgian high street, this charming cottage, which has been recently renovated, is described as a "rarity" and offers gorgeous interiors, gated parking and a private garden.

Currently on the market with Sowerbys for £395,000, the property is advertised as the "perfect second home or boutique holiday let" but would also be ideal as a more permanent residence. A fantastic range of high-street shops and independent boutiques are close by, including Bakers and Larners, and the prestigious Gresham's School is less than a 20-minute walk away.

Dating back to the mid-19th century, the property boasts some wonderful period features including over-sized sash windows capped with semi-circular heads, coloured brick spandrels and a detailed brick dental verges.

Inside, the cottage has undergone extensive renovations and the end result, which is just as charming as its pretty exterior, now offers well-appointed living spaces which are flooded with gorgeous natural light.

The ground-floor living accomodation includes a stylish Shaker-style kitchen/diner with solid oak worktops, a luxurious wet room and a cosy sitting room with open fireplace.

Upstairs, there are two double bedrooms and a single bedroom, although this could also be used as a study.

Pretty gardens at the front of the cottage are enclosed by mature hedging and ornate walls, while double wrought iron gates from the street open on to a private parking space.

For more information about this property, contact Sowerbys on 01263 710777.

