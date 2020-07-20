Logo

See inside this 16th century townhouse for sale in the Norwich Lanes

PUBLISHED: 16:16 20 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:16 20 July 2020

This Grade II listed, three-bedroom house in Pottergate, Norwich, is for sale at a guide price of �595,000. Picture: Savills

This Grade II listed, three-bedroom house in Pottergate, Norwich, is for sale at a guide price of �595,000. Picture: Savills

A charming Grade II listed townhouse has come up for sale in Pottergate in Norwich.

The house, which is currently for sale with Savills at a guide price of £595,000, is believed to date back to the 1530s. It is Grade II listed and boasts a number of stunning period features throughout, including original fireplaces, exposed beams and brickwork.

Accommodation is laid out over three floors and includes an elegant entrance with staircase, a sitting room and a large kitchen/dining room. This was extended in 2015 and included a new kitchen fitted with granite worktops and underfloor heating. A new boiler has also been installed.

On the first floor there is a family bathroom with roll-top bath and separate shower, as well as a master suite and another room currently used as a study. This offers lots of options, though, and could be easily transformed into a private dressing room or perhaps be used as a nursery.

There are two further bedrooms on the second floor, including one with an en suite shower room. Both enjoy lovely views over the city.

Outside, the property enjoys a pretty walled garden to the rear, with an array of mature shrubs, trees and flower beds. Permit parking is available and a parking space could also be rented separately by arrangement with the local council.

PROPERTY FACTS

Pottergate, Norwich

Guide price: £595,000

Savills, 01603 229229, www.savills.com

