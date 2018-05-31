Gallery

Can you believe this gorgeous £675,000 townhouse was once part of a Norwich hospital?

This four-bedroom townhouse at St Andrews Park is on the market at a guide price of £675,000. Picture: Sowerbys Archant

We take a look inside 15 East Wing, a luxurious Grade II listed townhouse surrounded by pretty parkland on the outskirts of Norwich.

Built on the site of the former St Andrews Hospital, St Andrews Park is, as estate agent Jonathan Wood describes, "a little bit like a village."

Surrounded by communal grounds which include allotments and a designated children's play area, the former hospital buildings, believed to date back to the 1800s, have been carefully converted into modern townhouses. New-build homes have also been incorporated on to the site in Thorpe St Andrew, which is just four miles from Norwich city centre and well-served by a good range of local amenities, including an attractive riverbank, a health club, public house and small shops.

15 East Wing sits in part of the Grade II listed building and is on the market with Sowerbys for a guide price of £675,000. It seamlessly combines distinctive period features with contemporary fixtures including new working fireplaces, a gas-fired boiler and a new hot water cylinder. Many of the building's original features still remain, such as the sash windows which have been refurbished and draught sealed, and the impressive bay windows.

From its elegant façade, the ground-floor accommodation comprises an entrance hall, kitchen/breakfast room, drawing room and study. The bespoke fitted kitchen/breakfast room is a real highlight, with a wide range of cupboards and beautiful granite worktops which give this functional, sociable space a luxe look. There is also a fitted seating area with a fireplace and a wood-burning stove, as well as a door which leads outside to a lovely landscaped terrace.

The drawing room benefits from full-height ceilings and a bay window. There is also a beautiful fireplace in the centre.

Upstairs, the first floor serves a good-sized master bedroom which has a range of fitted wardrobes and access to a stylish ensuite bath and shower room. The guest bedroom also enjoys access to an ensuite and two further bedrooms are well-served by a contemporary family bathroom.

The property is approached by a lit gravelled pathway and includes off-road parking, as well as a garage.

For more information about this property at St Andrews Park, near Norwich, contact Sowerbys' Norwich office on 01603 761441.

