Logo
Gallery

Can you believe this gorgeous £675,000 townhouse was once part of a Norwich hospital?

PUBLISHED: 13:07 10 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:07 10 January 2020

This four-bedroom townhouse at St Andrews Park is on the market at a guide price of £675,000. Picture: Sowerbys

This four-bedroom townhouse at St Andrews Park is on the market at a guide price of £675,000. Picture: Sowerbys

Archant

We take a look inside 15 East Wing, a luxurious Grade II listed townhouse surrounded by pretty parkland on the outskirts of Norwich.

This four-bedroom townhouse at St Andrews Park is on the market at a guide price of �675,000. Picture: SowerbysThis four-bedroom townhouse at St Andrews Park is on the market at a guide price of �675,000. Picture: Sowerbys

Built on the site of the former St Andrews Hospital, St Andrews Park is, as estate agent Jonathan Wood describes, "a little bit like a village."

Surrounded by communal grounds which include allotments and a designated children's play area, the former hospital buildings, believed to date back to the 1800s, have been carefully converted into modern townhouses. New-build homes have also been incorporated on to the site in Thorpe St Andrew, which is just four miles from Norwich city centre and well-served by a good range of local amenities, including an attractive riverbank, a health club, public house and small shops.

READ MORE: Take a first look at these landmark riverside apartments coming to Norwich city centre

15 East Wing sits in part of the Grade II listed building and is on the market with Sowerbys for a guide price of £675,000. It seamlessly combines distinctive period features with contemporary fixtures including new working fireplaces, a gas-fired boiler and a new hot water cylinder. Many of the building's original features still remain, such as the sash windows which have been refurbished and draught sealed, and the impressive bay windows.

This four-bedroom townhouse at St Andrews Park is on the market at a guide price of �675,000. Picture: SowerbysThis four-bedroom townhouse at St Andrews Park is on the market at a guide price of �675,000. Picture: Sowerbys

From its elegant façade, the ground-floor accommodation comprises an entrance hall, kitchen/breakfast room, drawing room and study. The bespoke fitted kitchen/breakfast room is a real highlight, with a wide range of cupboards and beautiful granite worktops which give this functional, sociable space a luxe look. There is also a fitted seating area with a fireplace and a wood-burning stove, as well as a door which leads outside to a lovely landscaped terrace.

The drawing room benefits from full-height ceilings and a bay window. There is also a beautiful fireplace in the centre.

Upstairs, the first floor serves a good-sized master bedroom which has a range of fitted wardrobes and access to a stylish ensuite bath and shower room. The guest bedroom also enjoys access to an ensuite and two further bedrooms are well-served by a contemporary family bathroom.

The property is approached by a lit gravelled pathway and includes off-road parking, as well as a garage.

This four-bedroom townhouse at St Andrews Park is on the market at a guide price of £675,000. Picture: SowerbysThis four-bedroom townhouse at St Andrews Park is on the market at a guide price of £675,000. Picture: Sowerbys

For more information about this property at St Andrews Park, near Norwich, contact Sowerbys' Norwich office on 01603 761441.

This four-bedroom townhouse at St Andrews Park is on the market at a guide price of £675,000. Picture: SowerbysThis four-bedroom townhouse at St Andrews Park is on the market at a guide price of £675,000. Picture: Sowerbys

This four-bedroom townhouse at St Andrews Park is on the market at a guide price of £675,000. Picture: SowerbysThis four-bedroom townhouse at St Andrews Park is on the market at a guide price of £675,000. Picture: Sowerbys

This four-bedroom townhouse at St Andrews Park is on the market at a guide price of £675,000. Picture: SowerbysThis four-bedroom townhouse at St Andrews Park is on the market at a guide price of £675,000. Picture: Sowerbys

This four-bedroom townhouse at St Andrews Park is on the market at a guide price of £675,000. Picture: SowerbysThis four-bedroom townhouse at St Andrews Park is on the market at a guide price of £675,000. Picture: Sowerbys

This four-bedroom townhouse at St Andrews Park is on the market at a guide price of £675,000. Picture: SowerbysThis four-bedroom townhouse at St Andrews Park is on the market at a guide price of £675,000. Picture: Sowerbys

This four-bedroom townhouse at St Andrews Park is on the market at a guide price of £675,000. Picture: SowerbysThis four-bedroom townhouse at St Andrews Park is on the market at a guide price of £675,000. Picture: Sowerbys

This four-bedroom townhouse at St Andrews Park is on the market at a guide price of £675,000. Picture: SowerbysThis four-bedroom townhouse at St Andrews Park is on the market at a guide price of £675,000. Picture: Sowerbys

This four-bedroom townhouse at St Andrews Park is on the market at a guide price of £675,000. Picture: SowerbysThis four-bedroom townhouse at St Andrews Park is on the market at a guide price of £675,000. Picture: Sowerbys

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Photo of sick child sleeping on hospital floor lays bare severe A&E pressures

Lacey Taylor was taken to the NNUH's A&E by her mum on Saturday December 21. Her mum said there were no seats left in the children's waiting area so her daughter slept on the corridor floor for around an hour before getting a bed. Photo: Carla Taylor/PA Images

‘Threat to lives’ as ambulances trapped in traffic jams on estate

Ambulances at the Longwater Ambulance Station. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries to beat Villa and Bristol City to Nketiah signing

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah in League Cup action against Norwich City in October 2017, battling with Tom Trybull Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘It’s draconian’ - Council enforces parking fines town avoided for years

Drivers in a market town will see their days of free parking numbered as a council takes over responsibility for enforcing tickets. Photo: Matthew Nixon

Founder’s great-granddaughter takes over long-running fish and chip shop

Alanna French becomes the fourth generation of her family in Wells' fish and chip shop French's as she becomes manager, pictured with her dad, Marcus, managing director. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Norwich bar closes down

Panda Bar director Samantha Elliott, pictured when the business opened in 2018. Picture: Archant

Norfolk town could get McDonald’s and Starbucks

Downham Market could be getting a McDonald's restaurant. Jay Nelson

Another empty shop for seaside town after trader decides to cut overheads by drastically downsizing

Sheringham shop owner Cliff Morris, who is dramatically downsizing his business after 33 years of trading. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

WATCH: Video shows rat on window sill in McDonald’s

A rat was filmed in the McDonald's restaurant on King's Lynn's Hardwick Estate just before Christmas. Photo: Michael Darlington

‘Ginormous’ cliff collapse leaves caravans at risk of falling

A huge section of cliff has fallen onto the beach and sea at a caravan park in Trimingham. Picture: Amanda Stephens

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Founder’s great-granddaughter takes over long-running fish and chip shop

Alanna French becomes the fourth generation of her family in Wells' fish and chip shop French's as she becomes manager, pictured with her dad, Marcus, managing director. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Press Conference LIVE: Pukki and Drmic both ruled out of City’s trip to Manchester United

Adam Idah is on standby if Teemu Pukki is ruled out through injury for Norwich City's Premier League trip to Manchester United Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Pub at heart of community gets set to close

Amanda Rose, landlady of the Red Lion which is closing at the end of January. Photo : Steve Adams

The Innocents review: an outstanding performance

The Innocents runs until January 18 at Sewell Barn in Norwich. Picture: Sean Owen/Reflective Arts

‘Let public have their say on future of Royal Family,’ says MP

Labour leadership hopeful and Norwich South MP Clive Lewis has called for a public vote on the future of the Royal Family. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images/Gareth Fuller.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists