‘Absolutely awful’: fury as village set for 100 more homes

More than 100 new homes could be built in Emneth Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

More than 100 new houses will be built in a west Norfolk village - despite fears from the public it would put “lives under threat”.

A major development on Elm High Road has been approved by West Norfolk Council Photo:Google A major development on Elm High Road has been approved by West Norfolk Council Photo:Google

East Anglian Home Developments was on Monday given the green light by King’s Lynn and West Norfolk Borough Council’s planning committee to build the houses in Emneth, just off the A1101 Elm High Road.

The application was passed by seven votes to six, following a fierce debate.

Michael Hodgkins, who lives nearby on Hunters Rowe, said approving the application was putting “lives under threat”.

Mr Hodgkins said: “I have tried to tell the council of the dangers of using Hunters Rowe as the only access road. It isn’t practical and it isn’t safe, access for residents, firemen and police will be totally disrupted.

“The council and the majority of the committee have shown no respect for the lives of us who live there. Hunters Rowe is an attractive place and should have been a pleasant place to live but it’s been a nightmare: a nightmare destined to become a reality.”

Chris Crofts, councillor for Emneth, rejected the proposal on the basis that the access road was not acceptable.

Mr Crofts said: “The problem isn’t the access into the road as such, but getting out of it. I use it daily and between the hours of 7.30am and 9am you are jammed up going in and after 4pm you are jammed up going out. This is not good, it is a very very busy road. This is an unbelievable situation.”

Viviane Spikings advised the committee that the application was a reserved matters application and as Highways England was happy with the access road, there was nothing that could be done about it specifically.

Mrs Spikings said: “I welcome the fact that we have got affordable bungalows. I like the fact that they are pepper-potted, but I do agree that one entrance coming in and out is absolutely awful.”

The councillors acknowledged the feelings of the residents of Hunters Rowe, but due to the proposal being a reserved matters application they had no option but to approve the development.