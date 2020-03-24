Search

Restaurant stops takeaway and delivery service because of coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 08:09 24 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:09 24 March 2020

Zizzi, which has now cancelled all services including its takeaway and delivery. Pic: Archant

Restaurant chain Zizzis has now stopped all its food services completely including takeaway and delivery.

The chain, with a restaurant in Tombland closed last week but had been continuing with a takeaway and delivery service.

Its MD Harry Heeley said: “Last Wednesday we chose to temporarily close our Zizzi restaurants and continue with a takeaway and delivery service only. Today we have decided to close these operations, with immediate effect.

“We want to thank you for the support you’ve shown for our business and our teams over the last few days. However, following the latest government guidance on social distancing and staying home wherever possible, we believe it’s in the best interests of our amazing teams to suspend our takeaway and delivery services for the time being. We will be ensuring that our ingredients go to food banks and to others who would benefit from them the most.”

