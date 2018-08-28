Zizzi and ASK owner eyeing expansion after strong sales growth
PUBLISHED: 08:53 12 November 2018 | UPDATED: 08:53 12 November 2018
The owner of Italian restaurants Zizzi and ASK has revealed a year of strong sales growth and is considering expansion despite a rocky retail climate.
However it said that profits were flat having absorbed higher costs.
Azzurri Group’s sales jumped 8.5% in the year to July, reaching £279.8m, with like-for-like growth across all brands.
Underlying earnings were flat at £37m as margins fell from 14.5% to 13.2%.
The group has two restaurants in Norwich’s city centre.
Chief executive Steve Holmes said it had been “a very challenging year from a cost perspective”.
“Today the consumer is looking for great value,” he said.
“So we’ve been very cautious about putting prices up and worked hard to offset a lot of those costs.”
The group - which also owns the Coco di Mama and Radio Alice brands - now has 290 branches with plans to open more in the coming year despite a difficult backdrop with several restaurant groups shutting sites this year.
Zizzi could now expand abroad following a successful debut in Ireland, where a third site will open by the end of 2018.
Meanwhile, coffee and pasta chain Coco di Mama is set to open more sites in London.