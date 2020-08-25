Zaks restaurant in Mousehold to reopen for dining in

The owners of Norwich’s independent chain of American diners have announced they’re reopening their third restaurant.

Ian Hacon and Chris Carr will reopen Zaks in Mousehold for dining in from bank holiday Monday, August 31 – the last day of the government’s Eat Out to Help Out discount scheme.

Up to now, the restaurant has been open for takeaways only. The other Zaks diners in Poringland and Riverside are already open.

Mr Hacon said they would be reducing the Mousehold venue’s capacity by half to adhere to social distancing and that bookings were essential.

“At last we will be opening Mousehold for you to come in and eat your food, the team are really looking forward to welcoming you,” said Mr Carr.

Mr Carr and Mr Hacon took over the running of the long-established restaurants in February just before lockdown and devised a drive-in takeaway service so people could still get their favourite burgers served with all kinds of dressings.