Search

Advanced search

Will I get a ticket refund for events cancelled due to coronavirus?

PUBLISHED: 06:30 08 April 2020

Cancelled or postponed due to coronavirus: Madness at Thetrford Forest, Jack Dee at Norwich Theatre Royal, Milkshake Live and Gravity and Other Myths at the Norfolk and Norwich Festival. Pictures: John Fisher/Forest Live/NTR

Cancelled or postponed due to coronavirus: Madness at Thetrford Forest, Jack Dee at Norwich Theatre Royal, Milkshake Live and Gravity and Other Myths at the Norfolk and Norwich Festival. Pictures: John Fisher/Forest Live/NTR

Archant

Festivals, concerts, theatre shows and outdoor events across Norfolk have been hit by coronavirus, leaving venues and promoters reeling and ticket-holders seeking refunds.

Norfolk and Norwich Festival artistic director Daniel Brine. The event had been expected to attract up to 85,000 people. Picture: Denise Bradley/Ian BurtNorfolk and Norwich Festival artistic director Daniel Brine. The event had been expected to attract up to 85,000 people. Picture: Denise Bradley/Ian Burt

The government has banned mass gatherings in the UK for the foreseeable future - effectively cancelling all large-scale events.

High profile local casualties include flagship arts festival the Norfolk and Norwich Festival, which attracts more than 85,00 people each year and had been due to take place from May 8 to 24, and gigs by Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Will Young and Madness at Thetford Forest in June.

With hundreds of thousands of people affected, where does the law stand on refunds on the cost of tickets?

Am I entitled to a full refund?

Noel Gallagher is among the performers who had been due to play Thetford Forest in June. Photo: Lee BlanchflowerNoel Gallagher is among the performers who had been due to play Thetford Forest in June. Photo: Lee Blanchflower

If you bought tickets for a cancelled event from an official seller, you should get a refund. Many are reimbursing ticket-holders automatically. However this will probably be for the face value, with extra costs such as postage or booking fees unlikely to be reimbursed. Those who purchased a ticket from other sellers may not get a refund.

A Citizens Advice spokesman said: “If you bought your ticket from a ticket-reselling website, refunds will depend on the site’s terms and conditions. If you bought from a private seller then it is unlikely you will be able to recover your money.”

MORE: The Killers, Buble and Let’s Rock - updates on Norfolk’s big events amid Covid-19 pandemic



Can I make a donation instead of receiving a refund?

Many local venues are charities and rely heavily on ticket sales. Refunds could have serious financial implications so some are asking ticket holders to use the refund as a donation instead. Sheringham Little Theatre has had to postpone its five-play 60th anniversary summer season until 2021.

Chief Executive of the Theatre Royal Stephen Crocker. Picture: Ella WilkinsonChief Executive of the Theatre Royal Stephen Crocker. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Theatre director Debbie Thompson said: “We have been offering those people who have already booked for cancelled events the chance to have a refund, credits or the chance to make a donation to the theatre – and most have made donations.”

Do I have to accept a credit note?

Some events are offering ticket-holders the option of future credit rather than refunds, but there is no obligation to accept this. The Norfolk and Norwich Festival is offering to add credit to ticket holders’ accounts for future use, though people can also get a full refund or can donate.

Daniel Brine, artistic director and chief executive, said: “We’ve been overwhelmed with the generosity of festival goers. Like everyone, we’ve faced a difficult time over the last few weeks and have been trying to ensure we do our part to support artists and the sector.

Sheringham Little Theatre director Debbie Thompson launches the now postponed 60th summer season line-up with cast member and theatre marketing manager Steve Banks. Picture: Richard BatsonSheringham Little Theatre director Debbie Thompson launches the now postponed 60th summer season line-up with cast member and theatre marketing manager Steve Banks. Picture: Richard Batson

“Nearly half of bookers have donated some or all of their ticket purchases to the festival which will mean we, and the artists, communities and arts workers we support, will be in a much more stable position when we come out of this crisis.”

What if I don’t know if an event will be rescheduled?

Understandably many venues and promoters are currently scrambling to rearrange postponed events wherever possible. Norwich Theatre Royal has said they are working “relentlessly” to reschedule shows.

Stephen Crocker, chief executive, said about 85pc of bookers for cancelled performances were usually happy to transfer to new dates, but where it was not possible customers would be offered credit, a refund or the choice to donate part or all of the ticket value. If an event is moved and you cannot make the rearranged date, you should be entitled to your money back.

Shane Richie as Hugo in Everybody's Talking about Jamie, one of the show postponed and to be rescheduled at Norwich Theatre Royal. Picture: Johan PerssonShane Richie as Hugo in Everybody's Talking about Jamie, one of the show postponed and to be rescheduled at Norwich Theatre Royal. Picture: Johan Persson

What if I don’t want to go in future?

If you decide against going to an event that goes ahead on its advertised date once the current ban is lifted because you remain worried about coronavirus, there’s little chance of getting your money back. Ticket holders who change their mind about going have no legal right to a refund. The only possible exception is if you have some form of insurance with your ticket.

MORE: 19 online events running in Norfolk during the coronavirus lockdown



Can I claim the cost of incidental expenses like hotels and train tickets for an event cancelled due to coronavirus?

Unless the ticket you purchased included travel and accommodation as part of a complete package, you cannot generally claim these expenses. You may be able to find a solution separately, with the accommodation or transport provider, though.

Someone has contacted me offering to help me get a refund. Is it a scam?

Possibly, so beware. Citizens Advice said scammers were trying to take advantage of coronavirus cancellations. A spokesman warned: “If your event is cancelled and people or companies offer their services to try to recover money on your behalf, make sure that you’re looking out for the signs of a potential scam.”

For more information go to www.citizensadvice.org.uk and search for “check if something might be a scam”.

- For updates on how coronavirus is affecting Norfolk, please visit our Facebook page here

- Subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, with all the latest from where you live

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘Too many breaches of health order’ say Norwich police, amid barbecues and sunbathing

Norwich police say they were called to

Coronavirus cases rise by 40 in Norfolk

A dummy COVID-19 swab is handled inside a sealed sterile tube during a demonstration by lab technicians who are carrying out diagnostic tests for coronavirus. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Owners of fish and chip van launch home delivery service

Laura, Cheryl (mum) and Troy Pennell (L-R) at Frier Tucks fish and chip van which will be delivering to homes due to the coronavirus lockdown Credit: Supplied by Outside Live

Market stalls which helped feed vulnerable will not be returned after outbreak

Rough sleepers being served soup in the Haymarket. Inset, the stall after being taken away. Picture: Denise Bradley/Dale Reed

Coronavirus: Pub found not to have committed any offences during lockdown

Cromer police Pc Joey Mezzetti, left, and PC Cameron Askew, check the closed play park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Police dish out 109 lockdown warnings and 16 summons’ over weekend

Police patrol the promenade at Hunstanton beach on Sunday April 5, 2020. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Pub reported to trading standards and police break up house party as lockdown rules ignored

Police give out fines for people not following lockdown during COVID19 pandemic. This biker was stopped in Hunstanton, Norfolk. April 2020 Picture: Andy Clifton

Largest rise in Norfolk coronavirus deaths as 12 more die

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Barber tells customers ‘have some respect’ after being inundated with requests for home hair cuts

Gentleman Jacks is now closed because of coronavirus. Pic: Gentleman Jacks/Nejron Photo

Owners of fish and chip van launch home delivery service

Laura, Cheryl (mum) and Troy Pennell (L-R) at Frier Tucks fish and chip van which will be delivering to homes due to the coronavirus lockdown Credit: Supplied by Outside Live

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Too many breaches of health order’ say Norwich police, amid barbecues and sunbathing

Norwich police say they were called to

Boris Johnson spends second night in intensive care amid questions over government strategy

Prime minister Boris Johnson spent a second night in intensive care. Picture: Pippa Fowles/Crown Copyright/10 Downing Street/PA Media

Funds raised quickly to allow pupils to continue making visors for NHS staff

Cardiology staff at the Norfolk & Norwich University Hospital wearing visors made by pupils of Framingham Earl High School and Wymondham College Picture: Submitted

National care provider backs pen pal scheme to combat loneliness amid coronavirus

Healthcare Homes residents writing and receiving letters from pen friends. The care provider has joined forces with the Here to Help: Not Alone campaign. Picture: HEALTHCARE HOMES

‘Our takings increased by 35 times last week’ – how farm shops are coping with lockdown sales surge

Sam Steggles has expanded his farm shop at Fielding Cottage in Honingham after a huge surge in food sales during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Samantha Fairweather
Drive 24