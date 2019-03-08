Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Business Awards 2019 tickets now available Norfolk Business Awards 2019 tickets now available

Youngsters find out about working on offshore turbines with VR sets

PUBLISHED: 17:01 05 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:01 05 November 2019

“I’'m in the sky!” A young budding offshore wind turbine engineer enthralled by his virtual reality at the top of a 150m high turbine in the southern North Sea. Pic: submitted

"I''m in the sky!" A young budding offshore wind turbine engineer enthralled by his virtual reality at the top of a 150m high turbine in the southern North Sea. Pic: submitted

Working at the top of an offshore wind turbine was brought to life for children in Norfolk by Swedish wind farm developer Vattenfall using virtual reality technology.

Holding on tight and looking out to sea on a virtual reality tour of an offshore turbine. Pic: submittedHolding on tight and looking out to sea on a virtual reality tour of an offshore turbine. Pic: submitted

Technology and games that tell the story of the new industry taking shape off the east coast and the wide range of job roles it is creating were part of a skills programme designed by Vattenfall and its student 'consultants.' Children - and their parent and grandparents - from across the county used VR headsets to discover what it feels like to inspect the engineering at the top of a 150m turbine tower generating electricity off the coast.

The VR experiences then took them 'by boat' to turbines 40km off the coast where they then took a virtual lift to the top and inspected the mechanics as part of Vattenfall's implementation of the offshore wind sector deal in Norfolk.

MORE: Norwich showroom to get one of the first looks at the new Land Rover Defender

Looking into the future: – primary school children discover the range of careers created by offshore wind off the Norfolk coast in the programme by Swedish energy group Vattenfall. Pic: submittedLooking into the future: – primary school children discover the range of careers created by offshore wind off the Norfolk coast in the programme by Swedish energy group Vattenfall. Pic: submitted

Susan Falch-Lovesey, Vattenfall's local liaison officer and skills champion, said a number of people had experienced the tours and discovered more about offshore wind development and its careers at its latest event at Norwich Science Festival.

"Children, young people, parents and grandparents leave knowing more about the offshore wind industry, the range of jobs it offers and the green clean energy being produced."

Vattenfall, driving for fossil-fuel free living within a generation, plans to build two of the world's biggest wind farms, Norfolk Vanguard and Norfolk Boreas, off the Norfolk coast.

Six-year-old Caleb Fadhel queued patiently for his tour to the top of a turbine with his mum, Rachael, and three -year-old sister, Aiyah.

He described the VR experience of standing on the top of the turbine and the boat trip as "amazing and exciting." His mother, Rachael, of Norwich, said: "This is a great careers tool, especially for children because it's fun and informative. It is good that children can grow up finding out about more careers than the fire, police and doctor-type jobs that they see."

Vattenfall hopes to win consent in December for its 1.8 GW Norfolk Vanguard offshore wind farm, more than 47km from the Norfolk Coast adjacent to its proposed Norfolk Boreas, which also 1.8GW.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Teen killed in crash on A47

A teen was killed in a crash on the A47 at Swaffham. Picture Google.

‘Two men stabbed in fight outside shop

Police on Dereham Road in Norwich following an incident. Picture Facebook/RussellStCommunityAreaResident'sAssociatioCommittee

Classic Ford Sierra Cosworth sells for £80,000

The Cosworth which made £80,000 at auction in King's Lynn Picture: Guy Snelling

More work to make NDR roundabouts safer as council admits lessons must be learned

The North Walsham roundabout on the NDR is one of three where more improvements will be made. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Boy, 13, admits taking two knives into high school

A pupil has admitted taking two knives into North Walsham High School Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

EastEnders’ Phil Mitchell spotted at seafood restaurant

Steve McFadden, who plays Phil Mitchell in EastEnders, was spotted in Wells-next-the-Sea where he visited Wells Crab House. Picture: Victoria Pertusa/PA

Teen killed in crash on A47

A teen was killed in a crash on the A47 at Swaffham. Picture Google.

Driver dies and man suffers ‘life-threatening injuries’ in separate crashes on A47

Police have confirmed that a crash on the A47 near Wisbech was fatal Picture: Chris Bishop

Classic Ford Sierra Cosworth sells for £80,000

The Cosworth which made £80,000 at auction in King's Lynn Picture: Guy Snelling

More work to make NDR roundabouts safer as council admits lessons must be learned

The North Walsham roundabout on the NDR is one of three where more improvements will be made. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Two men stabbed in fight outside shop

Police on Dereham Road in Norwich following an incident. Picture Facebook/RussellStCommunityAreaResident'sAssociatioCommittee

Nick Conrad in bid to become Conservative MP

BBC Radio Norfolk Breakfast Show host Nick Conrad has quit in a bid to win a chance to stand as a Tory candidate in the general election in Broadland. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Four Norfolk fish and chips shops win national award

Orford Plaice is one of the winners of the Good Food Award for Fish and Chips 2020. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

They have raved about their burgers, but how good is Pedro’s replacement?

Harry's burger bar in Norwich Credit: James Randle

Plans for gun shop next to nursery set to be approved despite opposition

The front unit at Hungate Court in Beccles would be used for a gun shop provided plans get the go-ahead. Picture: Greta Levy
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists